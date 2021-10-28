"It would be a great experience" - Petr Yan expresses his desire to train with Vasyl Lomachenko

Petr Yan says he would be interested in training with former three-division world boxing champion Vasyl Lomachenko sometime in the future.

Addressing journalists at UFC 267 media day, 'No Mercy' said he participated in a Kazakhstani boxing tournament 10 years ago. 'The Matrix' and his whole team, including the likes of heavyweight world champ Oleksandr Usyk, were present at the competition.

"Of course, it would be a great experience for me to train with the likes of Lomachenko. Plus, I have been following their team for a ling time. Once I took part in an international boxing tournament in Kazakhstan in 2011. Their whole team was there - Usyk, Gvozdik. Of course, I would love to train with them."

Watch Petr Yan speak about Vasyl Lomachenko at UFC 267 media day below:

Coincidentally, both Yan and Lomachenko are 15-2 in their professional MMA and boxing careers, respectively.

The Russian will face off against Cory Sandhagen in an interim bantamweight championship bout at UFC 267 this weekend. The clash will serve as the co-main event this Saturday.

Yan was originally set to face current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling for the second time this year. However, 'The Sandman' was brought in and the interim belt created after 'Funk Master' withdrew last month.

Vasyl Lomachenko is scheduled to take on Richard Commey in December

Former WBA (Super), WBO and The Ring lightweight boxing champion Vasyl Lomachenko will face former IBF lightweight titleholder Richard Commey in his next fight on December 11.

The bout will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Commey holds a 30-3 win-loss record in his career so far.

Both Lomachenko and his upcoming opponent lost their belts to current unified champion Teofimo Lopez, who is undefeated. Ukraine's Lomachenko and Ghana's Commey could get back into the title picture with a victory and improve their chances of sealing a rematch with 'The Takeover'.

'The Matrix' previously held titles in the featherweight and junior lightweight divisions as well.

