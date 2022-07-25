Who won the boxing match last night? 

Isaac Dogboe fought Joet Gonzalez in a boxing match at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 23. The pair fought each other in a ten-round title eliminator, with the winner of the fight getting a shot at the WBC Featherweight Title. The Ghanian has already been a boxing world champion before, however, he is looking to become a two-time world champion.

On Saturday night, boxing fans were treated to a ten-round war as neither Gonzalez nor Dogboe refused to give up. The Ghanian started off strong, controlling the early rounds. However, as the fight developed, Joet Gonzalez came out with some lethal combinations and pushed Isaac Dogboe to the ropes. The two-time world title challenger kept his work-rate up and tried to disrupt his opponents' rhythm.

Isaac Dogboe was unfazed by the relentless pressure and started unloading lethal shots in the ninth round and stunned Gonzalez. At the end of the ninth round, Dogboe's trainer urged him to put in a good last round since the fight was pretty close up until then. The Ghanian took his trainer's advice and gave it his all in the final round.

That final push may have been the deciding factor as the judges were split. Two judges scored the contest 94-96 in favor of Dogboe, while the third judge scored the fight in favor of Gonzalez by the same margin.

Isaac Dogboe puts the whole featherweight boxing division on notice as he announces his return

Isaac Dogboe marked his return to the boxing ring in a very special way. Prior to his fight against Gonzalez, he had not stepped into the boxing ring for 7 months. His previous fight was in November last year. However, following his impressive performance in the title-eliminator, he put all the champions in the division on notice during his post-fight interview:

"And I wanna say a big thank you to the WBO Organization, I'm proud to be representing them once again. And the WBC also, so whoever the Champions are, they should watch out, the Royal Storm, I am back baby."

Dogboe now has two options to challenge for the title. He can either look to challenge Emanuel Navarrete, a man who has beaten the Ghanian twice to end his title reign, or he can challenge Josh Warrington to a fight. Dogboe believes that Warrington will be the perfect fight for him.

