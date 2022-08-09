Why did Floyd Mayweather and Shantel Jackson split up after flexing engagement ring worth $10 million?

Floyd Mayweather is regarded as one of the best boxers in history, having been a five-division world champion with an undefeated 50-0 professional record.

Apart from his skills inside the boxing ring, Mayweather is also known for his lavish and flashy lifestyle — thus his nickname, 'Money'. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mayweather's net worth was estimated to be around $450 million as of 2022.

Mayweather can often be seen on social media flaunting his riches. As such, the people around him often get to enjoy a taste of the good life as well. This include his ex-fiancée Shantel Jackson, who once received an engagement ring reportedly worth $10 million. Jackson is an American celebrity, social media star, and model.

Mayweather and Jackson spent about four years of on-again, off-again tumult before the couple split up rather controversially. In 2014, shortly after reports of their breakup, absurd rumors started floating around in an effort to get to the bottom of their split.

Jackson and Mayweather initially allowed the rumor mill to play out, keeping guard of as much of their personal lives as possible. However, the boxing legend suddenly broke his silence.

In an Instagram post, which has since been taken down, Mayweather posted an ultrasound photo along with a message blasting Jackson for having an abortion when she was pregnant with his twins.

Mayweather admitted to posting the photo in an interview with TMZ Sports. He claimed that he was told Jackson lost the babies in a miscarriage and only found out the truth when a member of the crew on his Showtime reality show saw a medical document that appeared to show Jackson had an abortion.

Floyd Mayweather’s former friend Adrien Broner dares him to a fight

Adrien Broner, who was once Floyd Mayweather’s confidant, has challenged the boxing Hall-of-Famer to an exhibition match.

'The Problem' (34-4-1, 24 KOs) is set to make his long-awaited return to the ring on August 20 against Omar Figueroa Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Even though Broner is focused on his next fight, he recently shared an idea about a big money-making opportunity. In an interview over Cigar Talk, he spoke about an exhibition match against Mayweather:

“If I was Floyd and he was me, he wouldn’t ever have to fight again because that exhibition sh**, as me being his little brother — 'Hey lil bro, we finna do 10 rounds and we both gonna get a $100 (million) plus for it and we ain’t never got to box again… Well, well, well, I’ve already been getting these bags, but it’s time for you to get your just due. And you ain’t ever have to box again.' That would’ve been done. That would’ve been done.”

Watch Adrien Broner talk about his plans to fight Floyd Mayweather:

