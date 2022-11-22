Mike Tyson and Tommy Morrison never fought due to the latter contracting AIDS.

'Iron Mike' and 'The Duke' were two of the greatest heavyweights of the 1990s. While that decade typically saw the best boxer fighting the best contender, sadly, Tyson and Morrison never fought. However, it wasn't due to lack of trying.

In 1996, following a loss to Lennox Lewis, Morrison signed with Don King. The three-fight deal was supposed to include a tune-up against Carl Weathers, then either another tune-up or a clash with Tyson. There were also possible contract clauses for a rematch depending on how the first matchup went.

In February 1996, the fight with Weathers was made official as the boxers weighed in and were set to clash. Sadly, hours after that weigh-in, Morrison tested positive for HIV/AIDS, and he had to pull out. With that, the clash with Tyson went down the drain.

Over the next few decades, Tommy Morrison will attempt to clear his name, stating that his test was a false positive. The former heavyweight champion was even cleared to fight in places such as Japan, Mexico, and West Virginia.

However, after the positive test, his contract with Don King dissolved, and he never wound up fighting Tyson. Sadly, he passed away in 2013 due to complications from AIDS.

George Foreman discusses not-fighting Mike Tyson

The two biggest dream fights that Mike Tyson missed out on were a clash with Tommy Morrison and George Foreman.

Like 'The Duke', 'Big George' is another heavyweight great who didn't meet 'Iron Mike' inside the ring. Funnily enough, Morrison and Foreman themselves fought in 1993, with the younger heavyweight, Morrison, easily winning by decision.

For years, fans wondered why Mike Tyson and George Foreman didn't fight. In an interview with ESPN, the latter gave his thoughts on the proposed matchup. In Foreman's eyes, both men were aware of the massive risk of clashing against one another.

In the interview, Foreman stated:

"I didn't want a part of Mike Tyson. He was a monster. Those are the kind of guys you see in a nightmare. You want to wake up and say, 'So glad that's a dream.' I didn't want any part of Mike Tyson - no way... He was scared and I was glad of that."

