Nate Diaz was in attendance at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight tonight. The Stockton native got involved in a backstage brawl and had to be escorted out of the venue. Diaz was at the fight to support fellow MMA fighter Silva, who he hoped would beat 'The Problem Child'.

Diaz got into an altercation with Jake Paul's team backstage and delivered a Stockton slap to one of Paul's team members. However, he was not thereupon kicked out of the arena. Allegedly, his own security team escorted him out of the Arena as soon as the decision was announced.

'The Problem Child' even called out the Stockton native after beating Anderson Silva via unanimous decision:

"Anderson is just the start, baby. I want Nate Diaz, who's a b*tch. He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some sh*t and then he always leaves the f***ing arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me. And 'Canelo' [Saul Alvarez], you too. You too, 'Canelo'. You guys said, 'Oh you can't beat someone, you can't beat a striker, you can't beat a legend like Anderson Silva.' I just did it so why can't I beat 'Canelo'? F*** ya'll!"

Take a look at the video:

Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz slapping one of his team members

In a post-fight press conference, Jake Paul voiced his opinions on Diaz having an altercation with his team and subsequently slapping one of them. Videos of the altercation went viral on the internet, with many users calling it the return of the 'Stockton slap'.

Jake Paul, however, was none too impressed with the former UFC fighter's antics:

"You know Nate Diaz was here, acting like a b***h. Everyone wants that fight, he tried to fight people in the hallway, you know. Nate, stop fighting people for free, let's do it in the ring okay. I know you're a little slow buddy, but it's okay we can make that fight happen. It's typical of him, that's what he likes to do. He's a street gangster he likes to act tough."

Jake Paul wants to fight the former UFC lightweight next after handing Anderson Silva the second loss of his professional boxing career. Now that Diaz is not signed with the UFC anymore, he can fight Paul in the boxing ring.

Take a look at the interview:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz appearing to slap a member of his team in a backstage altercation tonight…[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz appearing to slap a member of his team in a backstage altercation tonight…[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/PFLOOl4cHR

Poll : 0 votes