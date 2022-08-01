Will Jake Paul face 'The Beast' Blake McKernan next? 

Since the cancelation of Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr., there have been many question marks surrounding the YouTube star's next contest. Blake 'The Beast' McKernan has thrown his hat into the mix and has expressed his interest in facing the 5-0 boxer.

Following Tommy Fury's withdrawal for the August 6 date, McKernan took to social media to offer himself as an opponent for Paul:

"I HEARD YOUR FIGHT WAS IN JEOPARDY. IF YOU’RE WILLING TO STEP UP & FIGHT A REAL WARRIOR….I’M READY FOR AUGUST 6TH. SEND THE CONTRACT. I’M READY TO END THIS CIRCUS ACT."

The clash with Rahman Jr. was then canceled, which sparked 'The Beast' back onto social media to call out Jake Paul once again. In the most recent post, McKernan said:

"I just got the call, Blake 'The Beast' vs. Jake Paul. Send the contract. I’m ready to end the circus act. He's D.O.A [dead on arrival]."

'The Beast' then later posted to his Instagram story saying:

"To set the record straight, I was just contacted to fight Jake Paul this upcoming Saturday August 6th live on PPV [pay-per-view] in New York City at Madison Square Garden. There are a lot of moving parts to happen in the next 48-72 hours, so we're doing everything in our power to make this happen. This is why you always stay ready so you never have to get ready... Stay tuned."

Watch a video with screenshots of McKernan's comments here:

Who is Jake Paul's potential opponent Blake McKernan?

Blake McKernan was in the army and operated as a machine gunner in Iraq. The military veteran turned to boxing after his time at war and is now a professional cruiserweight boxer.

'The Beast' holds an impressive 13-1 record having only lost to former two-weight world champion Badou Jack in 2020. The 13-1 fighter did, however, go the distance with the highly experienced former champion before losing via unanimous decision.

McKernan made his professional debut in 2016 and has since racked up six knockouts to his name, which gives him a knockout rate of 42.86%.

To further this, the cruiserweight states in his Instagram bio that he is ranked in the top 25 for his country and sits in the top 100 for his global rating. He also considers himself a motivational speaker too.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far