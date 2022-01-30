"This is just the beginning" - Xavier Martinez on his first defeat

Xavier Martinez will return to the drawing board after suffering his first professional loss in a super-featherweight bout. He took on Robson Conceicao on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The American prospect lost to Conceicao via a unamimous decision.

During his post-fight interview, Martinez reflected on his fight and revealed what's next for him:

"It is what it is you know, he won. I'm not gonna be a sore loser. He did his thing tonight and you know, it wasn't my night but I'm not done, you know. It's just the beginning. You know, Lomachenko said something not long ago, he said, 'Just coz you lose don't mean it's over.' This is just the beginning for me... I thank God for the opportunity. I thank Robson. Imma learn a lot from this fight."

Take a look at the post-fight interview below:

The Brazilian Olympic gold medalist proved too much for Xavier Martinez to handle. Conceicao used his jab effectively to control the distance and the pace of the fight. Martinez did show some moments of brilliance in the third and fourth rounds. Toward the end of the third round, Martinez connected with a left hand that wobbled Conceicao.

Top Rank Boxing @trboxing



@Xavier_Martin3z with a massive shot in the final seconds. Massive moment to close RD3@Xavier_Martin3z with a massive shot in the final seconds. #ConceicaoMartinez Massive moment to close RD3 💥@Xavier_Martin3z with a massive shot in the final seconds. #ConceicaoMartinez https://t.co/dJmNjYvpmW

However, this success was late into the round and the Brazilian had recovered sufficiently by the start of the fourth.

Xavier Martinez reveals why he lost to Robson Conceicao

Xavier Martinez had the first real test of his career and he realized he has a lot to learn. The young boxer was asked why he was unable to sustain his attack after hurting his opponent. Martinez hinted that he could have listened to his corner more:

"I'm asking myself the same question, you know. It is what it is. I know I hurt him twice. I didn't listen to my corner fully but you know, Imma hold my head high and keep going."

Also Read Article Continues below

For the first time in his professional boxing career, Martinez looked vulnerable in the ring and was dominated by his opponent. Hopefully, he takes this valuable lesson to become better as a fighter and get back to winning ways.

Edited by Aziel Karthak

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Xavier Martinez has what it takes to be champion in the future? Yes No 0 votes so far