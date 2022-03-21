"I'm too big and I hit too hard" - Zach Parker explains how he will defeat Demetrius Andrade

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Zach Parker claimed that he can beat Demetrius Andrade because of his size and punching power. This is what he had to say:

"He's the biggest test of my career out of everyone I boxed, two weight world champion, awkward southpaw, it's tricky. But I'm just too big for the weight and he's coming up from light-middleweight and I hit too hard for him"

The boxer from Derby believes a stoppage is possible, however, he is willing to go all 12 rounds if need be. He continued by saying:

"I’ll be ready for all 12 rounds but if the stoppage comes we're going to take it with both hands. He's been at light-middleweight before, now he's coming up with the big boys, we'll see how he holds up".

Watch the full interview with Zach Parker:

Zach Parker and Demetrius Andrade are scheduled to fight on May 21 at the Pride Park Stadium in Derby. The winner will become the WBO interim Super Middleweight Champion and might have to face Canelo Alvarez in a mandatory fight.

Due to Queensbury winning the purse bid, Parker will have home support from the fans and the promotional company. It has been reported that £10 from each ticket will go towards Derby FC to support the club's financial struggles.

Can Zach Parker stop Demetrius Andrade?

With 22 wins and 16 knockouts, Parker has shown throughout his career that he has explosive punching power. At six feet in height, the man from Derby is considered a large super-middleweight and has previously fought at light-heavyweight as well.

Watch the highlights from Parker's last fight against Marcus Morrison:

However, Zach Parker has never faced anyone near the caliber of Andrade. 'Boo Boo' is a two-weight division world champion and is renowned for his awkward boxing skills. In his last performance, Andrade showcased exceptional punching power by stopping Jason Quigley in the second round.

It remains to be seen if the American can cope with boxers that are bigger and taller than him. Also six feet in height, Andrade often had a reach advantage when fighting at light-middleweight and middleweight. Parker has a 74 inch reach which could cause 'Boo Boo' some issues.

Despite being a slick boxer, Andrade has been hurt several times in other fights. He was stunned by a few shots from Liam Williams and was dropped by Alantez Fox in 2017 .

