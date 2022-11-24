32 years ago today, Evander Holyfield knocked out late-replacement Bert Cooper after Mike Tyson withdrew.

'The Real Deal' and 'Iron Mike' were two of the greatest heavyweights of their generation. The 1990s were an especially good time for the division, as other names such as Lennox Lewis, Tommy Morrison, and George Foreman had title reigns as well.

Despite the big names in the division, the long-awaited dream fight at heavyweight was Holyfield vs. Tyson. They eventually ended up fighting twice later in the decade, but that was after multiple postponements. Notably, they had their first clash blown up after Tyson was knocked out by Buster Douglas.

In the year following the upset, the pair were set to clash for a second time. However, once again, the fight was canceled. Originally set for November 8th, Tyson was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury.

Evander Holyfield postponed his title defense two weeks later and tabbed Francesco Damiani as a replacement. That fight, too, fell apart. Eventually, it was 'Smokin' Bert Cooper who stepped up for the title outing at the Omni Coliseum in Georgia.

In a homecoming for Holyfield, he wound up getting a fantastic seventh-round knockout win to retain his titles. To his credit, Cooper had moments, including a stunning knockdown.

In a homecoming for Holyfield, he wound up getting a fantastic seventh-round knockout win to retain his titles. To his credit, Cooper had moments, including a stunning knockdown.

While Holyfield missed out on the Tyson clash, he will get to face him sooner rather than later.

Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson announce 'Holy Bites'

Decades after their clashes, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson are on good terms.

After multiple postponements, the pair finally faced off in 1996, with 'The Real Deal' winning by 11th-round TKO. Heading into the contest, Holyfield was a 25-to-1 underdog. After a massive upset, they were set for a rematch the following June in Las Vegas.

While the first encounter was iconic, the second fight was arguably more memorable, but for a different reason. After being headbutted, 'Iron Mike' took a bite out of Holyfield's ear in round three. He was subsequently disqualified and engaged in a post-fight brawl.

Decades later, the moment still lives in fans' heads, and both men are aware of that. Earlier this month, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson announced 'Holy Bites,' a collaboration between the two of them. The product is a THC and Delta 8 gummy in the shape of an ear.

Decades later, the moment still lives in fans' heads, and both men are aware of that. Earlier this month, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson announced 'Holy Bites,' a collaboration between the two of them. The product is a THC and Delta 8 gummy in the shape of an ear.

Tyson has notably had a successful marijuana business for years now. However, he's finally brought Holyfield in on the endeavor, and the pair seem to be on great terms.

