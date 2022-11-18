Mike Tyson and Ric Flair seem pleased with their cannabis partnership.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most legendary heavyweights to ever put on the gloves. For most of his career, the former champion was like an animal, just ruthlessly knocking out opponents with zero regard for anything but winning.

Outside the ring, he was often mired in controversy as he struggled with drug addiction. Thankfully, Tyson has become much calmer over the last decade, something that he attributes to marijuana.

Mike Tyson is such a believer in the substance that he's started his own company, which has taken off massively. 'Tyson 2.0' cannabis products are available all throughout the United States and were recently expanded into Canada.

The company is now working with WWE legend Ric Flair as well. His brand, 'Ric Flair Drip', offers pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, and more for fans to enjoy. The brand will soon hit dispensaries across America, thanks to his partnership with Tyson's brand.

The partnership was just announced last week and the two men had a joint to celebrate the deal, as 'The Nature Boy' revealed on Twitter. The former WWE champion posted a video of himself and Tyson enjoying their new product in Las Vegas.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield announce 'Holy Bites'

In addition to Mike Tyson working with Ric Flair, he's also now working with Evander Holyfield.

'Iron Mike' and 'The Real Deal' engaged in one of the most historic and heated rivalries in boxing history. The pair faced off twice, in 1996 and 1997, with both bouts being memorable for different reasons.

In the first outing, Holyfield entered as a massive 25-to-1 underdog. Early on, the oddsmakers looked correct as Tyson had a lot of success. However, the underdog weathered the storm and eventually got a knockout win of his own.

The rematch the following June was memorable, but for a different reason. After being headbutted, Tyson lost his cool in round three and bit Holyfield's ear. He was subsequently disqualified for one of the most surreal moments in boxing history.

Decades later, the rivalry is over and the two men are now business partners. On Instagram, Mike Tyson's marijuana brand announced 'Holy Bites' in a commercial featuring himself and Holyfield. The cannabis gummies are in the shape of an ear and feature THC and Delta 8.

The hilarious ad, as well as the product, quickly went viral on social media.

