3 reasons why Caleb Plant can stun Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are set to face off in their highly awaited clash this Saturday, November 6. Plant, who is coming into the fight undefeated, is high on confidence and has made it known that he isn't scared to face the very best Canelo has to offer. Things have gotten personal between the two, which has made this matchup even more interesting.

While Canelo Alvarez remains the ultimate favorite to win, Caleb Plant cannot be completely counted out. The American certainly possesses the ability to cause a massive upset. 'Sweethands' has risen to the occasion before and will look to do the same come fight night.

Here are three reasons why Caleb Plant has what it takes to stun Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.

#3. Caleb Plant has a siginifcant height advantage

There is a notable difference in the heights of the two fighters. While Canelo Alvarez stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, Caleb Plant stands at 6 feet 1 inches tall. That leaves a five-inch difference between the pair.

This could prove to be a massive advantage for Caleb Plant. Being bigger than Canelo serves as a great opportunity for him to walk Canelo down. Moreover, Plant can use this advantage to establish control in the highly-anticipated fight.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard