"I miss you" - Shaquille O'Neal tells Logan Paul what he regretted the most after Kobe Bryant passed away

Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the biggest regret he had after Kobe Bryant passed away while on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive.

'Shaq' and Bryant were, at one point in time, the most dominant force in the NBA. The pair were teammates for the Los Angeles Lakers and won the NBA championship for three consecutive years. However, after their time together things turned sour for the pair.

It is no secret that the pair did not get along very well off the court, yet they remained good friends during their time together. After Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in 2020, Shaquille O'Neal regretted not talking to him. While on Impaulsive, 'DJ Diesel' revealed his biggest regret:

"One of the biggest mistakes I made.....One day I get a call my sister is no longer with us. So I'm already down you know, from that, and then I get another call. 'Ay man Kobe Bryant just passed away'. And all I had to do was pick up the phone and say, 'Hey I miss you, hey I love you, hey what you doing'."

'Shaq' and Bryant are now known as one of the most dominant duos in NBA history alongside the likes of Michael Jordan with Scottie Pippen and LeBron James with Dwayne Wayde.

Take a look at O'Neal's reaction to the Lakers drafting Kobe Bryant:

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



“He was loved from day one.”



Catch more of Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers on ESPN tonight at 8:30 PM ET (via Shaq remembers finding out the Lakers drafted Kobe.“He was loved from day one.”Catch more of Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers on ESPN tonight at 8:30 PM ET (via @hulu Shaq remembers finding out the Lakers drafted Kobe.“He was loved from day one.”Catch more of Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers on ESPN tonight at 8:30 PM ET (via @hulu) https://t.co/TCUTDRoLD5

You can find Shaq's appearance on Impaulsive here:

Shaquille O'Neal roasts Logan Paul for his outfit on Impaulsive

Shaquille O'Neal is known for being one of the funniest NBA players. While on the Impaulsive podcast, he displayed his skills when he roasted Logan Paul for his outfit and the way he was sitting while talking to him. Paul wore black shorts and had one leg up on the couch and his feed spread apart. 'Shaq' immediately called the YouTuber out, saying:

"Do me a favor, close your legs while you're talking to me. I don't wanna see, turn that way..Jeez, close your legs, with those little boy shorts you got on."

Paul's co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko, as well as the crowd, burst into laughter as 'The Maverick' tried to readjust the way he was sitting. The YouTuber tried to defend himself, saying that shorts were in fashion. 'DJ Diesel' then called the 27-year-old's glasses "Jeffrey Dahmer joints" which is a reference to the serial killer's specs made infamous through the Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Take a look at the clip:

