"There's a mystique" - Teddy Atlas on why fans would want to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Rumors have been circulating around a potential boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Teddy Atlas has now explained why fans would tune in to watch a bout between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former heavyweight world champion.

Jake Paul is currently 5-0 in boxing, having competed against a number of MMA fighters and social media stars. He is yet to compete against a professional pugilist. Tyson could perhaps fix that omission on Paul's record, but at the age of 55, 'Iron Mike' is not exactly at the peak of his career.

Regardless, Atlas still believes fans would pay to watch the fight. He thinks that's the case partly due to the way Jake Paul has marketed himself and partly because of Tyson's legacy. During an episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the renowned boxing trainer said:

"He's created a niche. He's created a industry for himself and he's making a lot of money. And he's playing on people's imaginations. And people will buy this. I mean, Mike Tyson is a legend. Mike Tyson is a guy people will pay to still see, like when he fought Roy Jones at 55 years of age or whatever he was. There's a mystique over the years that was developed about Tyson."

How likely is it that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson actually takes place?

Initial reports indicated that a fight had already been agreed between Tyson and Paul. However, the boxing legend has since poured cold water on the matchup, posting the following to his Twitter account:

"This is news to me. I saw Jake in St. Barts and he never mentioned it."

#Boxing #MMA There will be NO exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul according to Iron Mike himself! 🥊Who should Jake Paul really face in his next fight? There will be NO exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul according to Iron Mike himself! 🥊Who should Jake Paul really face in his next fight?#Boxing #MMA https://t.co/HxMYw4g9xx

Whilst he may not currently be in talks for it, this does not mean the matchup is completely dead. It could be that Jake Paul and Showtime are preparing to make 'Iron Mike' an offer.

Paul has consistently offered huge fight purses to all of his opponents. With that in mind, it's likely that Tyson would garner the biggest yet. Whether the former champion actually has any interest in the bout remains to be seen.

