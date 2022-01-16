Teddy Atlas compares UFC 270 title unifier to iconic fight between Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas

Teddy Atlas has compared the upcoming UFC 270 fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane to the iconic fight between Mike Tyson and James ‘Buster’ Douglas.

Then-undefeated heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was shockingly beaten by underdog 'Buster' Douglas via 10th-round knockout in their fight in February 1990.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Buster Douglas’ knockout of Mike Tyson is still the biggest upset in boxing history 🥊 Buster Douglas’ knockout of Mike Tyson is still the biggest upset in boxing history 🥊 https://t.co/XvQUDRMJJa

In a recent edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the renowned boxing trainer lauded Douglas for displaying exceptional technical skills in the aforementioned fight, particularly for a man of his size.

Atlas then emphasized that, akin to how Douglas beat the feared Tyson by being a big fighter with superb technical skills, Ciryl Gane could defeat feared KO artist Francis Ngannou.

“I think of another fight when I think of this fight. It’s gonna kind of blow you away. It’s gonna shock you. But I think of Buster Douglas when I think of Gane, when he [Douglas] fought Tyson. Because Tyson, obviously, with his power and everything else he had – quickness and athleticism... Ngannou has all of that. What an athletic guy. I mean, he’s huge and he throws kicks to the head. He’s amazing. But Gane has his things, too. And Buster Douglas, that night against Tyson – Tyson had beaten plenty of big guys, had faced plenty of big guys; but not big guys that were so developed technically, fundamentally, that knew how to fight in the dimensions that Douglas [did].”

Teddy Atlas recalled that Douglas never again reached that level of greatness, but performed perfectly that night.

“We had this big heavyweight that knew how to fight, that was as fundamentally sound as some lightweights, welterweights, middleweights. And for me, that’s what Francis is facing. He’s facing his version, in the heavyweight division, of Buster Douglas.”

Watch Teddy Atlas discuss the UFC 270 heavyweight title unification fight in the video below:

Francis Ngannou could showcase something different at UFC 270

Speaking to the UFC’s Megan Olivi, Ngannou suggested that he’s likely to showcase something new against former teammate Gane at UFC 270.

‘The Predator’ suggested that while fans may believe they know what the champion has to offer, he's sharpening some fresh tools ahead of January 22.

Ngannou also noted that his fights usually end early due to his KO power. However, at UFC 270, he expects to showcase his other skills as well.

UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou will fight interim titleholder Gane at UFC 270 on January 22. The winner will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and could defend the title against Jon Jones next.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by Harvey Leonard