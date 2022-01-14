“I’m cooking something that I’m gonna surprise people with” - Francis Ngannou promises to be a ‘different fighter’ at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou has asserted that he’ll be a “different fighter” in his upcoming fight at UFC 270.

In an interview with the UFC’s Megan Olivi, ‘The Predator’ was asked what fans can expect to see from him at UFC 270. Ngannou responded by stating:

“I think I’m up to something. I’m cooking something that I’m gonna surprise people with. They think they have seen a lot of my tools, but I’m coming up with something. Having those short fights never really gives me the opportunity to showcase what I’m capable of. And I think this might be the opportunity. And I’m getting ready for that, January 22nd."

Ngannou went on to state that although he would like to show off improvements in his overall game, he's also fine with getting an early KO.

"It’s gonna be like a complete different fighter in the best way. Obviously, the power is still going to be there. I won’t take that off. It’s a good thing to always have in your pocket in case you need it. Because even though I wanted to really put some show there, I won’t say no to a knockout even if it comes in the first minute.”

Furthermore, Ngannou explained that come January 22nd, people are going to understand why he’s the champion. ‘The Predator’ recalled experiencing countless hardships throughout his life to eventually reach the pinnacle of the sport of MMA.

The 35-year-old reiterated that at UFC 270 he plans to prove his mettle as the UFC heavyweight champion.

Watch Francis Ngannou’s conversation with Megan Olivi in the video below:

Fernand Lopez on Francis Ngannou’s recent claims of being a completely different fighter

Leading up to UFC 270, Ngannou has time and again emphasized that he’s a much different fighter compared to what he was when he trained at the MMA Factory under Fernand Lopez.

Furthermore, Ngannou has claimed that he’ll be a different and improved version of himself even compared to what we saw in his heavyweight title-winning performance at UFC 260 in March 2021.

Regardless, his former coach Lopez recently spoke to MMA Fighting and refuted Ngannou’s claims. ‘The Predator’ has been training under coach Eric Nicksick for the past few years, but Lopez believes he still knows what fazes Ngannou.

Lopez said:

"Francis Ngannou is trying to say that I don't know anything about him. That is bulls**t. He knows we spent so much time [together] and I can tell when he's scared. I know him very well.”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will face Fernand Lopez’s star pupil, interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, at UFC 270 on January 22nd.

The fight’s winner will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and likely defend the title against Jon Jones later in 2022.

