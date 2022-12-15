Mike Tyson is a boxing legend but also has quite the pitching arm as well.

'Iron Mike' is one of the hardest hitters to ever put on gloves. Throughout his career, he was akin to a lion eating his prey. His knockout victories over names such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Frank Bruno have him firmly positioned as one of the greats.

However, the former champion transcends the boxing ring, as he's become a household name all across the planet. Tyson has starred in several films, had several works made about him, and even had an animated television show.

Thanks to his star power, he was able to go and throw out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game in 2014. For non-MLB fans, the first pitch is a ceremonial gesture made before the start of a baseball game.

Furthermore, the honor is almost always given to a celebrity. Over the years, there have been some horrific first pitches, as rapper 50 Cent is proof of how nerve-wracking the moment can truly be.

However, Mike Tyson is cut from a different cloth. His first pitch eight years ago was a perfect strike down the middle, showing that his right hand is useful beyond just boxing.

Watch his first pitch below:

What does Mike Tyson do today?

Mike Tyson has traded in throwing punches to sell cannabis.

Since retiring from boxing in 2005 following a loss to Kevin McBride, 'Iron Mike' has done quite a lot. With the exception of a one-off exhibition in 2020 with Roy Jones Jr., Tyson has kept his promise to stay out of the ring.

While he's done a lot of acting work as previously mentioned, the former champion is currently making his mark in the business world. It's not all that uncommon, as several boxers, such as Floyd Mayweather, have become businessmen in retirement.

However, 'Money' is in real estate, and Mike Tyson is involved in the marijuana business. Over the last few years, the former champion has grown his company to become one of the top distributors of the substance in the United States. Earlier this year, he announced his intentions to sell in Canada as well.

Part of the reason why the brand is so successful is because it makes a lot of reference to Tyson's previous line of work. For example, the brand began selling 'Holy Ears' last month. The product is a nod to Tyson's rematch with Evander Holyfield, where he bit 'The Real Deal' on the ear.

