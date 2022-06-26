"You mo********er" - Tyson Fury accepts Jake Paul's $1 million bet on Tommy Fury fight

Tyson Fury has responded to Jake Paul's demand to increase the stakes of their bet. Paul and Tommy Fury are set to fight on August 6 at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of their fight, 'The Gypsy King' had revealed that he was willing to bet $100k on 'TNT' winning the fight. 'The Problem Child' took him up on his bet and told him to up the stake to a million dollars or more. Fury replied in an Instagram Story by saying:

"This is a message to Jake Paul. Hey Jakey boy, I hear you wanna bet a bigger bet than a hundred thousand dollars. You want a bigger bet mo********er? You want a million dollars? Let's do it, holler at your boy. And hey Jakey, I want to see this million dollars in escrow sucker, 'cause I don't think you've got a million dollars. And I ain't talking about crypto, I'm talking about real US creambags mo********er."

Tyson Fury tried to imitate an American accent in the video, mocking the YouTuber turned boxer's accent. 'The Gypsy King' seems pretty confident in his younger half-brother's ability to knock Jake Paul out. On August 6, the trash talk will stop, and the pair will be out for blood.

Watch the clip uploaded by Michael Benson below:

Tyson Fury believes Tommy Fury will knock Jake Paul out

The WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world is very confident that his half-brother Tommy Fury has what it takes to knock out Jake Paul. With their grudge match set again, 'The Gypsy King' spoke to IFL TV in an interview and gave his predictions for the August 6 fight:

"I think Tommy knocks him out, Tommy's got to belief in himself, go over there and put on a show. Enjoy it. He's getting paid a lot of money to have a fight with a guy who's never fought an actual boxer... He should be ectastic he's got the fight and even more excited to put on a show in front of the whole world and shut Jake Paul up. He's been slating him and calling him names for the past year."

The pair were initially set to fight in December last year. However, 'TNT' fractured his rib and withdrew from the fight. 'The Problem Child' went on to fight Tyron Woodley instead and produced a highlight-reel knockout against the former UFC welterweight champion.

Watch the interview with IFL TV below:

