"Get the sucker KO'd" - Tyson Fury hypes up Tommy Fury ahead of the Jake Paul fight 

Tyson Fury wants his brother Tommy Fury to knock Jake Paul out. 'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' are set to fight each other on August 6 at the Mecca of Boxing, the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Also on the card, co-headlining the event, is Most Valuable Promotions boxer Amanda Serrano, who is taking on Brenda Carbajal.

Fury replied to the fight announcement on Twitter, saying:

"GET UP THERE MY BOY, GET THE SUCKER @jakepaul KO’D!!!!!

'The Gypsy King' trains alongside his brother Tommy Fury and was even in training camp with him for his last fight. Both have been brought up in a boxing family and began training at a very young age.

'TNT', however, got into the social media and entertainment side of things initially, before quitting to completely focus on his boxing career.

He holds a perfect 8-0 record and is yet to be beaten in the ring. However, for him, 'The Problem Child' will be his toughest test yet.

Up until now, he has mainly fought journeymen and did not really fight any good competition till his last fight against Daniel Bocianski. The Polish boxer was his first big test and the Brit passed with flying colours.

Take a look at the tweet by Tyson Fury:

Tyson Fury willing to bet $100k on Tommy Fury beating Jake Paul

Tyson Fury has revealed that he is willing to bet against anyone that Tommy Fury will beat Jake Paul. It does not come as a surprise that the Heavyweight Champion believes his brother will win against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

However, there's a lot riding on 'TNT' to win, the elder Fury brother is even willing to put $100k on it. Here's what he had to say about the fight in an interview with IFL TV:

"Um, so I'm backing Tommy. I'll put me money where me mouth is, I've got a hundred grand with anybody, I'll put it on Tommy and that's it. That's how I feel about it."

However, there are some rather serious implications for the younger Fury brother if he does end up losing to Jake Paul. Last year, when their fight was announced, both 'The Gypsy King' and John Fury reiterated that 'TNT' would not be welcome back home if he ended up losing to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Watch the interview with IFL TV below:

