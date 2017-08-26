Video: Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks his winner ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor bout

The Swede believes Mc Gregor?s self-confidence gives him an edge over the professional boxer

Come tonight, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will take on the undefeated five-division champion and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a battle for the ages. Dubbed as the highest-grossing fight in the history of the sport, the bout is scheduled to take place at the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas Vegas Strip of Paradise.

With an untarnished 49-0 record, several pundits have tipped the scales in favor of Floyd Mayweather. However, when Premier League footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic was asked to pick his favorite he had something interesting to say. The Swede said, “He (McGregor) is the Ibrahimovic of MMA and I’m McGregor of the football world. Mayweather has made his career over many years, but Conor has earned a big name for himself in a shorter span.”

Also read: Conor Mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight timings for India, US, UK with live streaming and TV telecast info

Ibrahimovic, who achieved a black belt in taekwondo when he was only 17 years old, feels that any form of combat sport is a game of inches. And judging purely from a technical perspective, the contest would be an intriguing one, given the fact that one is a professional boxer while the other is an exponent of MMA.

Mayweather has been practicing the art of boxing his entire career. However, 'The Notorious' McGregor has time and again shown his impeccable striking skills and power during his time in the UFC and is certainly a formidable opponent for an aging Mayweather. And much like himself, Ibrahimovic feels that it is Mc Gregor’s self-confidence and belief which gives him an edge over the professional boxer.

The fight is tipped to create many commercial records in professional boxing. The lines have been drawn, the contracts are signed and the fight of the millennium is right around the corner. If Mayweather wins, he will have the greatest undefeated boxing record of all time at 50-0, and if Conor McGregor wins, there’s no telling how much further the man possibly go in his career.

Also read: Conor Mcgregor tattoos: Understanding the meaning behind them