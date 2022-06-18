Watch: Mike Tyson surprises unsuspecting fans from behind after they share their honest thoughts about the boxer

During Mike Tyson's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show, one of the segments involved the former boxer surprising his fans. Unsuspecting fans were asked their opinion about Tyson, which then led to the former champion surprising them.

Individuals were asked questions like, "Who is the greatest athlete of all time?" Or, "Who do you think would win in a fight between Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson?" When Tyson was mentioned, the former boxer came outside and confronted them.

Watch the full video below:

Some of the fans were left pretty stunned, especially when they gave a negative response to questions about Mike Tyson. However, the former heavyweight champion played his part well and made all of the interactions comical.

Despite being one of the most feared boxers of all time, Tyson has transitioned well into movie and TV appearances. He has starred in many major films during his acting career.

Tyson has featured in multiple Hangover movies, with the comedy aspect fitting the former boxer's personality well. However, Tyson mainly stars in action and fight-based films, given his infamous reputation in the boxing ring.

His most recent appearance was in an action movie called Vendetta, where he played Roach alongside Bruce Willis as the main character Donnie Fetter.

How many knockouts does Mike Tyson have?

Mike Tyson managed to win via KO or TKO in 44 of his 50 professional boxing wins. Tyson retired from boxing with a professional record of 50 wins, six losses and two no contests.

Tyson's first ever knockout victory came on March 6, 1985 when facing Hector Mercedes in New York. The former heavyweight champion was only 18-years-old at the time, with the bout being his first professional boxing match.

The American also became the first heavyweight to hold all three major boxing organization belts at the same time. Tyson held the WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight boxing titles.

Tyson beat Tony Tucker via unanimous decision to secure the IBF heavyweight title, which allowed 'Iron' to make history. The rest of his career had many highs and lows, with various controversies inside and outside of the ring along the way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far