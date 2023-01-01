WATCH: When Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg discussed the greatness of Brazilian soccer legend Pele

A conversation between Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg discussing Pele has reemerged.

'Iron Mike' is a man who knows a lot about greatness. As one of the greatest heavyweights in the history of boxing, his highlight-reel knockouts have been seen for decades.

Along with that, his wins over names such as Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks have the former champion's legacy secure. Tyson has a name that is synonymous with boxing. In a similar way, Pele has the same with the sport of soccer.

The Brazilian is viewed as an icon for the sport and has led the nation to three FIFA World Cups. For his championships, as well as the manner in which he carried himself off the field, the soccer star is considered among the greatest to ever play.

Earlier this week, Pele passed away at age 82, and tributes poured in from across the globe. Along with that, a conversation on Mike Tyson's podcast alongside Snoop Dogg remerged. In the clip, both men praised the legend, with the rapper stating comparing him to Muhammad Ali:

"I haven't met Pele, that's big. Pele is like-, [Muhammad] Ali, Pele, he's up there with Ali man. That's Pele man, knock it off. Pele, the man has one name... When a motherf***** got one name, you know they're the s***."

Meanwhile, praised the soccer legend, stating:

"I met Pele. He's super distinguished, he's a badass. He's badass, cool, confident, badass... I was in Russia with Pele once, everyone would just yell 'Pele!', he's known all over the world."

See the conversation below:

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg discussing the greatness of Pelé is something else: Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg discussing the greatness of Pelé is something else: https://t.co/mwqNtwSXXw

Mike Tyson pays tribute to Pele

Earlier this week, the icon paid tribute to another icon.

It's difficult to lose anyone, but the world lost an irreplaceable figure in the form of Pele earlier this week. While his passing was coming for some time due to health issues, it still hurt.

As Snoop Dogg and Mike Tyson noted, it's incredible when a man becomes known by just one name, as the soccer legend was. On Instagram, 'Iron Mike' decided to pay tribute to the passing of his former friend.

The Instagram post had a caption that praised the Brazilian, noting that he never had anything bad to say about anyone:

“I was 21 years old living the dream meeting one of the greats. He was a warm kind man without a bad thing to say about anyone. Rest in Peace.”

See the post below:

