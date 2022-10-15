What happened between serial killer Dale Hausner and Mike Tyson?

There's no denying the fact that Mike Tyson has had a crazy life. The experiences he's had sometimes feel a little too much for someone to go through in a single lifetime.

Interestingly, Tyson once unknowingly met up with serial killer Dale Hausner. Hausner and his criminal partner Samuel Dieteman committed several murders in Phoenix, Arizona. The serial killer once appeared at the former heavyweight champion's gym as a sports writer to interview him.

A couple of days after Mike Tyson met up with Dale Hausner, who pretended to be a sports writer, police showed up at the gym and informed 'Iron Mike' about Hausner's heinous crimes. Speaking about the same during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tyson recalled the incident and said:

"So, I came outside, and I was talking to the guy, and he showed me the picture of me and the guy because it was on his website. And he said, 'Do you know this gentleman?' And I said, ‘Well sir, I don’t know, I was promoting a fight, if I must have said something to him, if I offended him, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to do that'. And he said, 'No, he liked you, Mr. Tyson. He didn’t like the 28 people that he shot and the 8 that he killed'."

Has Mike Tyson been in prison?

The former heavyweight champion spent three years of his boxing prime in prison. Tyson was convicted of raping an 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant, Desiree Washington.

After the allegations were made, Mike Tyson insisted that anything that happened between the two was consensual. However, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to decade-long imprisonment.

Interestingly, his sentence was later reduced to six years behind bars and four years probation. However, Tyson ended up being released from prison after serving just three years and six weeks behind bars due to good behavior. Throughout the ordeal, Tyson maintained his innocence and stated that he was being wrongfully accused.

Mike Tyson was released in 1995 and went on to win the heavyweight championship yet again. However, the heavyweight phenom's prime years were lost in prison, in addition to how it may have affected him emotionally and mentally.

