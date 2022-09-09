How long was Mike Tyson in prison?

Mainstream boxing icon Mike Tyson has had quite the life, having seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. While almost everyone knows that 'Iron Mike' has spent time in prison, the duration of his sentence and the reason for it are often overlooked.

Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant, accused Tyson of rape. She claimed that he sexually assaulted her in July 1991 after she accompanied him back to his room following the rehearsal of the contest. While the legendary boxer claimed that it was consensual, he was convicted on the charges in March 1992.

Mashable @mashable Mike Tyson loses it on Canadian TV show when reporter brings up his 1992 rape conviction - on.mash.to/1lWzNRn http://t.co/5YPzgteRtQ Mike Tyson loses it on Canadian TV show when reporter brings up his 1992 rape conviction - on.mash.to/1lWzNRn http://t.co/5YPzgteRtQ

Tyson was sentenced to a decade-long prison sentence, but was later reduced to six years in the slammer and four years of probation. Interestingly, he even had an extra year added to his sentence because of bad behavior inside the prison in his early days. However, 'Iron Mike' was released after spending just three years in the penitentiary.

YouTuber Tyrone Magnus supports Mike Tyson in his conflict against Hulu

'Iron Mike' has received support from American YouTuber Tyrone Magnus with regards to Tyson's conflict with Hulu. As mentioned earlier, Tyson has had quite the life and it can definitely be turned into a movie. To capatlize on the boxer's life story, streaming platform Hulu recently released a documentary series about his life.

However, the company didn't go about it as they should have and made the entire series without Mike Tyson's consent. Moreover, they didn't pay him to use his name either. 'Iron Mike' has since sounded off on the matter multiple times and has received support from the likes of Dana White and Henry Cejudo as well.

Popular YouTuber Tyron Magnus also showed his support for 'Iron Mike' in one of his videos and stated:

"That's my guy right there, you want to emulate [Tyson]. I will tell you this, I saw all three [episodes], and I'm torn. I love Mike Tyson, I really love Mike Tyson. But, you know, I'm like damn. They put out something he didn't want out there like that.

Magnus continued:

"But, I can't lie, the show is damn good... I don't understand how they can make a movie about you without your permission, that seems like you're asking for a lawsuit."

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew