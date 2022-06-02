Where is boxing legend Butterbean now?

Butterbean last stepped into the professional boxing ring in 2013, when he was stopped by Kirk Lawton in the second round of their fight. His boxing record stands at 77-10-4 with 58 wins by knockout.

During his career, Butterbean stepped into the ring with Peter McNeeley, who is best known for his fights with Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, and Patrick Graham. In 1997, he claimed the IBA World Super Heavyweight Championship, which he held for three years. He also fought 28 pro MMA fights and 7 pro kickboxing matches.

The retired fighter recently called out influencer Jake Paul, making headlines. Paul rose to fame on social media and began boxing professionally in 2020. Like Paul, he has experience with 'spectacle' fights and even participated in a number of professional wrestling matches.

Throughout his career, the fighter maintained a very public profile and was involved in reality TV shows, films, and video games. After retiring, he opened a BBQ restaurant in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He has reportedly been training with Diamond Dallas Page for a comeback in recent months.

Butterbean's boxing career

Butterbean began boxing in local 'Toughman' contests and eventually became a five-time Toughman Heavyweight Champion. These bouts are considered officially sanctioned professional boxing matches and count on the fighter's record.

The Alabama boxer is best known for his knockout reel, as he is one of few boxers to have racked up more than 50 career knockouts. His early career is dominated by four-round contests. In fact, he did not participate in a longer fight until his 67th bout. Even still, he knocked out his opponent in the second round.

Butterbean's first 10-round fight was in 2002, when he stepped into the ring with former heavyweight champ Larry Holmes. Holmes is one of the most respected heavyweights in history, and secured wins over Muhammad Ali, Earnie Shavers, Ray Mercer, Gerry Cooney, José Ribalta, and Randal Cobb. He also fought Mike Tyson and Michael Spinks, but lost to both.

In 2002, Holmes emerged from a two-year hiatus to fight the knockout artist. He won the 10-rounder by unanimous decision and then retired from boxing for good. His challenger went on to fight for over 10 more years, retiring after three back-to-back losses between 2009 and 2013. In his final bout, he was stopped in the second round.

