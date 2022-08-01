"Win this and you get the Bivol fight" - Joshua Buatsi wants to fight Dmitry Bivol next

Joshua Buatsi has reiterated his desire to fight Dmitry Bivol next for the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Championship.

Buatsi is coming off an impressive victory in a domestic dust-up against Craig Richards. In a thrilling contest, the Olympic bronze medallist rallied to a 12-round unanimous decision.

Watch the fight highlights of Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards:

The bout between Buatsi and Richards was sanctioned as an eliminator for the WBA title. However, Gilberto Ramirez was recently ordered by the WBA to face Bivol instead.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Buatsi could end up facing Callum Smith for the European Light Heavyweight Championship.

Regardless, Buatsi is not currently interested in another domestic encounter and is keen to be given the fight he was promised against Bivol. Here's what the Croydon boxer said in an interview with iFL TV:

"Like I said, the last fight, it was win against Bivol. That was the equation man. The script was win this and you get the Bivol fight."

Watch the full interview:

Dmitry Bivol shocked the world back in May when he outclassed Canelo Alvarez. Still unbeaten, with a record of 20-0, Bivol is now widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Joshua Buatsi on Anthony Yarde potentially fighting Artur Beterviev

Buatsi continued by discussing the prospect of Anthony Yarde getting a world title shot against Artur Beterbiev in October. Buatsi is not ruling out a victory for his British rival against the hard-hitting Canadian:

"Two hands, two legs. Beterbiev can punch, so can Yarde. There's an opportunity win three belts within one fight, why not? Who gets it right on the night? Which boxing is bro? We do all the prep that we want, but who's gonna get it right on the night? He's got a chance."

Prior to facing Richards, there was speculation that Buatsi would fight Yarde in a blockbuster British bout. Instead, 'The Beast' decided to wait for a shot against Beterviev. Beterbiev would be an overwhelming favorite against Yarde and recently stopped Joe Smith Jr. in two rounds.

Watch Beterbiev vs Smith Jr. knockout:

With Buatsi and Yarde both in the mix at world level, it is likely that the two London boxers will meet down the line.

