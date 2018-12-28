×
10 Best Non-WWE matches of 2018 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
293   //    28 Dec 2018, 16:45 IST

It's been an incredible year outside of the WWE
It's been an incredible year outside of the WWE

While it has been said hundreds of times throughout 2018, it's worth saying once more- there has never been a better time to be a fan of professional wrestling.

Thanks to the rise of the internet and streaming services, countless promotions are available to wrestling fans at the touch of a button, and as a result, new stars and promotions are able to make a name for themselves quicker than ever before.

This year has seen promotions outside of the WWE continue to grow in popularity, and 2019, with the potential birth of All Elite Wrestling, could see the landscape change even more dramatically.

There have been some exceptional matches put on around the world throughout 2018, so let's take a look at the 10 best non-WWE matches of the past 12 months.

Note: It is impossible to have seen anything throughout 2018, so if there is any match you feel I've missed, please put it in the comments so I can check it out later.


10: Tyler Bate Vs WALTER- Progress: Hello Wembley


Tyler Bate and WALTER main evented the biggest show in Progress history
Tyler Bate and WALTER main evented the biggest show in Progress history

2018 has been an incredible year for British Wrestling, and even with the rise of NXT: UK potentially damaging other promotions, Progress has still had an exceptionally strong year.

The company held their biggest show of all time back at the end of September. The main event of that show pitted Progress World Champion, WALTER, against former WWE United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate.

The two men put on an incredible encounter in front of a red-hot crowd, with WALTER eventually coming out victorious. Everything that is great about Progress was on show in this match and it was the perfect way to mark such a big occasion.

The match is available to view for free on Progress on Demand right now for anyone who is interested, and there is also a great match between the pair from earlier this year at a Defiant event available on Youtube.


Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
