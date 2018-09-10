10 card predictions for ALL IN 2

ALL IN II is coming!

More than a week removed from the ALL IN wrestling event of 2018, and the undeniable talks of a sequel start to gain traction. The brainchild of the ELITE Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks took on fire right before the tickets even went on sale, going to a packed Sears Center, things took on a whole new turn.

The crowd's loud and hearty reception brought the arena to life [despite some poor sound mixing quality]. The men and women of ALL IN brought their A-Game to a classic show that will remain in infamy. After which Rhodes alongside the ELITE stood tall in adulation and declared that wrestling belongs to all [fans included].

At the same time these young men are clear, the hustle and grind of Independent wrestling life continues. Next year we most certainly will get to see it bear fruit in the form of ALL IN II!

If that is the case, then it might just be interesting to see what the second edition of ALL IN looks like. After all, the beauty about the Independent wrestling scene is how it's always in a state of flux. So what matches will we possible bear witness to at ALL IN II?

#1 Who won't be ALL IN?

The Lucha Brothers are likely headed to the WWE, whether now or soon!

WWE's global expansion is at center stage, and the success mounted by the ALL IN event has also resulted in an eye opener for WWE. In both a positive and negative way, WWE will look to poach quite a bit of talent from the ALL IN roster of 2018.

Not only that, but WWE shall seek talents from around the independent scene as well. This will create another influx of NXT Superstars, but also deplete the Independent scene of fine stars, allowing others to elevate their game.

Of the few that won't make it to ALL IN from its current PPV card, expect the luchador trio of Rey Mysterio, Fenix Jr., and Pentagon Jr. to head to the Big 'E. Alongside them expect Christopher Daniels to finally be lapped up in a player-coach role at NXT, as well as Madison Rayne and/or Chelsea Green.

As for the ELITE, their agenda is clear, to change pro wrestling together so they'll remain all in for life!

