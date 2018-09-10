Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 card predictions for ALL IN 2

aneesh raikundalia
ANALYST
Preview
839   //    10 Sep 2018, 22:53 IST

ALL IN II is coming!
ALL IN II is coming!

More than a week removed from the ALL IN wrestling event of 2018, and the undeniable talks of a sequel start to gain traction. The brainchild of the ELITE Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks took on fire right before the tickets even went on sale, going to a packed Sears Center, things took on a whole new turn.

The crowd's loud and hearty reception brought the arena to life [despite some poor sound mixing quality]. The men and women of ALL IN brought their A-Game to a classic show that will remain in infamy. After which Rhodes alongside the ELITE stood tall in adulation and declared that wrestling belongs to all [fans included].

At the same time these young men are clear, the hustle and grind of Independent wrestling life continues. Next year we most certainly will get to see it bear fruit in the form of ALL IN II!

If that is the case, then it might just be interesting to see what the second edition of ALL IN looks like. After all, the beauty about the Independent wrestling scene is how it's always in a state of flux. So what matches will we possible bear witness to at ALL IN II?

#1 Who won't be ALL IN?

The Lucha Brothers are likely headed to the WWE, whether now or soon!
The Lucha Brothers are likely headed to the WWE, whether now or soon!

WWE's global expansion is at center stage, and the success mounted by the ALL IN event has also resulted in an eye opener for WWE. In both a positive and negative way, WWE will look to poach quite a bit of talent from the ALL IN roster of 2018.

Not only that, but WWE shall seek talents from around the independent scene as well. This will create another influx of NXT Superstars, but also deplete the Independent scene of fine stars, allowing others to elevate their game.

Of the few that won't make it to ALL IN from its current PPV card, expect the luchador trio of Rey Mysterio, Fenix Jr., and Pentagon Jr. to head to the Big 'E. Alongside them expect Christopher Daniels to finally be lapped up in a player-coach role at NXT, as well as Madison Rayne and/or Chelsea Green.

As for the ELITE, their agenda is clear, to change pro wrestling together so they'll remain all in for life!

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ALL IN Professional Wrestling Event Bullet Club CM Punk Kenny Omega
aneesh raikundalia
ANALYST
10 Things to expect if "All In 2" happens.
RELATED STORY
ALL IN Match Predictions
RELATED STORY
ALL IN Predictions That Won't Happen
RELATED STORY
Wrestle Review: ALL IN 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers We Would Like To See At ALL IN
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to the success of ALL IN
RELATED STORY
10 things wrestling fans want to see if ALL IN 2 becomes...
RELATED STORY
10 Ways "All In" has changed the pro wrestling landscape.
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: A WWE-NJPW-ROH Crossover event card look...
RELATED STORY
What if Bret Hart books All-In 2?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us