10 of the world's best technical wrestlers.

Some of the most famous wrestlers in history haven't been the best ring technicians. Names like Hulk Hogan and Baron Von Raschke stir a lot of emotion in fans, but even their most stalwart supporters will admit that those men were glorified brawlers.

There's just something special when wrestlers can amaze the crowd with technical wizardry and outrageously complicated pinning scenarios. For a large segment of the wrestling audience, this is their meat and milk, their wine and roses. After all, pro wrestling is supposed to simulate an athletic contest, so there should be plenty of athletic moves.

Here are ten wrestlers who are among the best ring technicians working in the sport today.

#1 Dolph Ziggler

We begin the list with perhaps the most criminally underrated performer of his generation, Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler is incredibly athletic and can sail through the air with the greatest of ease, but he can mat wrestle when he wants to at the highest levels. His striking game is also quite sound, as his superkick is one of the tightest and most perfectly executed in the business.

Dolph is an all-round wrestler; He can fly with cruiserweights, brawl with heavyweights, and display superb technical wrestling moves against opponents such as AJ Styles. Ziggler is nearly the perfect wrestler, hence his inclusion on this list.

2. The Villain Marty Scurll

Marty Scurll is one of those rarities; a technical wrestler who also has a well-developed gimmick and persona. The Villain makes for compelling entertainment just based on his unique look and panache.

However, Scurll is also one of the best wrestlers working today. His international success story begins in his native UK and extends from Japan back to America, where he is a fixture on ROH, and his involvement with the Elite and Bullet Club makes him the talk of social media more often than not.