10 Predictions about Pro Wrestling's future.

Professional wrestling continues to evolve. What will it look like going forward?

Okada demolishes Omega with the Rainmaker clothesline in NJPW

Pro wrestling's modern, scripted form dates back to the days of the carnivals during the nineteenth century. The wrestlers would put on scripted performances to sucker the 'marks' into paying cash money for a chance to beat the champion.

Eventually, the scripted performances became more popular than the actual wrestling matches, which could take over an hour and featured both men laying still on the canvas for minutes at a time.

Athletes like Gorgeous George added more show business aspects to the game with his flamboyant character and over the top mannerisms.

Gorgeous George

Pro wrestling increased in popularity over time and proved to be television friendly as that medium found its way into households all over the world. Stars have come and gone, but wrestling continues on, evolving and changing with the times.

Here are ten predictions for what the future of wrestling will look like.

1. The strong style will be the norm.

Pete Dunne rocks Tyler Bate with a stiff elbow.

In the future, you can expect to see stiffer strikes, slams delivered with more authority, and a blurring of the lines between real and scripted pain.

Athletes like Pete Dunne and Shinsuke Nakamura have brought 'strong' style to the mainstream, and it could grow to be the dominant match style in pro wrestling.

2. More celebrities will be wrestlers.

WWE's Ronda Rousey

With reduced road schedules and a guaranteed spot near the top of the card, expect to see more celebrity wrestlers taking to the ring.

Already we have seen 'mainstream' stars like Ronda Rousey and Stephen Amell have already stepped between the ropes. As pro wrestling becomes more competitive, the different federations will be tempted to use celebrity talent to boost attention and ratings.