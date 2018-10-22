10 Pro Wrestling Legends who are overrated

10 successful wrestlers who weren't all that good at it.

In the world of professional wrestling, there are stars. There are superstars. And then, there are legends.

How does one become a legend in wrestling? Obviously, it takes a great deal of fame and success. After all, if no one remembers you, are you really a legend?

One thing that you might think is necessary, if not absolutely vital, to becoming a pro wrestling legend is talent. Not just the ability to deliver a good promo or interview, but the actual physical act of performing the match.

As it turns out, it's not actually necessary at all. In fact, some of the most famous pro wrestlers of all time didn't know a wristlock from a wristwatch! Then there are other legends whose in-ring skills are just okay or so-so. Sure they get by, but someone on their level should be above average across the board, or so logic would seem to dictate.

But that is simply not the case. Here are ten legendary wrestlers who are vastly overrated in-ring workers.

#1 Big Sexy Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash has always been great on the microphone, but his wrestling skills are inversely proportional to his charisma during an interview.

Big Boot. Sidewalk Slam. Jackknife powerbomb--which to be honest is one of the weaker looking powerbomb variations--and that's it, other than a clothesline or elbows in the corner. To make matters worse, Nash didn't take the athletic portion of wrestling seriously and often broke kayfabe during his matches with his silly antics.

Kevin Nash has held the world heavyweight championship in WWE and WCW, though to be quite frank, it was a low point for both companies in terms of ratings and PPV buys. He was part of the NWO angle, which remains to this day the most successful and memorable storyline in wrestling. These things helped make him a wrestling legend, but when it comes to his in-ring ability or technical know-how, he's terribly overrated.

Why he was so successful anyway: Kevin Nash can work a microphone like nobody's business. This, combined with his towering height and impressive musculature, combined to make him a bigger star than his limited ring skills would otherwise allow. Also, Nash is well known for playing political games backstage, and often endears himself to whoever's in charge, and has famous and legendary friends to count on.

