10 Reasons WWE won the Monday Night War

WCW is in MY hands now...

The dust has long since settled, but what really led to Vince McMahon's victory over WCW?

It's hard to stay on top, and no one knows that better than Vince McMahon and his World Wrestling Entertainment promotion.

Vince McMahon took the regional business model of pro wrestling promotions and expanded them to the mainstream during the 1980s with his Rock N Wrestling connection. From there he succeeded in luring many top stars into his federation, and became the undisputed master of the airwaves.

But then, Billionaire industrialist and media mogul Ted Turner bought JC Productions and the contracts of all their talent. He formed WCW, a new organization built on the NWA model that would challenge WWE for supremacy.

For the first several years of its existence, WCW was successful but nowhere near as much as WWE. Then, with the high profile hiring of Hulk Hogan and the launch of their own, competing Monday night wrestling show they turned the tide. WCW was the ratings champ for three years, and WWE was nearing a total shutdown.

But in the end, WWE prevailed and bought its rival, ending the Monday Night War in a decisive and shocking fashion. What led to the WWE's victory? Here are ten things that won the war for WWE.

#1.Building future stars from the beginning of the war.

HOF member Edge in 1998

While WCW was intent on scooping up every bit of established veteran talent it could manage, WWE continued to look for superstars who would carry the brand into the future.

While men like Austin and the Rock may have been the main event stars, WWE put in the work of building up new talent like Edge. Their focus on the future put them in a much better position as the war wore on and many of WCW's talents continued to age.

1 / 10 NEXT