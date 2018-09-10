10 things wrestling fans want to see if ALL IN 2 becomes reality.

No date has been set, and no official announcement has been made, but speculation is running rampant as to the content of the still hypothetical All In 2: Double or Nothing. Here's then things we'd like to see happen.

Double or nothing. It's a concept that is quite familiar with gamblers and anyone who needs to take a chance for something better. It's also the tentative name for a wrestling event that is still utterly in the hypothetical stage.

The wrestling world is still abuzz about the independent show that coaxed wrestling superstars from all over the globe--including PWI's top wrestler of the year, Kenny Omega--into performing in front of over eleven thousand independent wrestling fans.

At the end of the show, Cody teased the idea of where you go once you've already gone all in. All In 2: Double or Nothing rumors started to circulate immediately.

With that being said, here are ten things we'd like to see at All In 2 should it come to pass.

#1.Internecine warfare

The Tonga brothers--better known as the Guerrillas of Destiny--turn on their Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega.

Recently the Bullet Club faction split when G.O.D. splintered off to form their own group. This conflict could spill over into All In 2, and who knows how high the stakes could be?

With Tama Tonga generating controversy on social media, there's more attention on the team than ever. Controversy creates cash, or so Eric Bischoff is fond of saying, and having Bullet Club's civil war come to America would definitely garner attention for the event.

