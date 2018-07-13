Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Times wrestling fans were totally surprised

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.19K   //    13 Jul 2018, 18:40 IST

Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar prepares to F5 Undertaker at Wrestlemania

If you're a long time fan of wrestling, you can probably guess where storyline angles are going, who is going to go over, and even who might end up champion. This is true in any entertainment, from nighttime soap operas to action movies.

However, sometimes the pro wrestling writers come up with something truly special, shocking, or just plain devious that take the fans completely unawares. Some of these shocking, surprising moments are fondly remembered by fans. Others, not so much.

Here are ten times that wrestling fans were taken totally by surprise.

1. Rikishi confesses to running over Steve Austin.

Rikishi tells Mick Foley he ran over Steve Austin months earlier.
Rikishi tells Mick Foley he ran over Steve Austin months earlier.

In the year 2000, WWE was on a roll. They were finally defeating WCW in the ratings war, had a stacked roster from top to bottom, and were on the mainstream cultural map thanks to the Rock's acting roles.

One of the mid-card acts receiving a lot of attention and love from the fans during this era was Too Cool. The dancing fools Brian Christopher--Jerry Lawler's son--and Scotty Too Hotty added veteran big man Rikishi to their post-match dance routines. The fans loved every minute of it, and it soon became a highlight of RAW.

Rikishi started palling around with fellow Samoan the Rock, steadily moved up the card and was one of the top babyfaces of the era. That's why what happened next was so shocking.

Months earlier, Stone Cold Steve Austin had been kayfabe run over by a car (in reality it was a stuntman who took the bump) because he needed time off for surgery. When Austin returned, he was full of rage and attacking the whole locker room. Raw GM Mick Foley pleaded with Austin to allow him to conduct an investigation. Reluctantly, Austin agreed.

During Foley's investigation, he learned that the driver of the car had been blonde, larger than average, and had to be one of the performers on the show the night Austin was run down. Most fans suspected Triple H--a long time Austin foe--or Billy Gunn, as both men fit the criteria.

However, the wrestling world was shocked when Rikishi revealed that he had been the one to run down Austin. And he'd done it for the people...

Page 1 of 10 Next
The Undertaker Goldberg
Why wrestling fans can chant whatever they want!
RELATED STORY
Top 7 things that Wrestling fans are tired of hearing
RELATED STORY
10 of the Most Controversial Incidents in Pro Wrestling...
RELATED STORY
The Man, the Myth, the Legend Vol. 3: Rowdy Roddy Piper
RELATED STORY
GLOW is wrestling and so much more 
RELATED STORY
10 Masked wrestlers who weren't fooling anyone
RELATED STORY
10 Predictions about Pro Wrestling's future.
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Impact Wrestling is Worth Your Time Again!
RELATED STORY
10 of the best  NWA/WCW Television Champions of all time.
RELATED STORY
25 Strangest Places In Which Pro-Wrestling Has Taken...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us