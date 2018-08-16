10 Underrated Utility Players in Pro Wrestling Today

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 500 // 16 Aug 2018, 10:50 IST

Not every wrestler is created the same

Not everyone is in the main event. Not everyone is the Ace or Face that runs the place in a wrestling company. Not everyone is or will become a world champion.

Sometimes certain wrestlers have to fill roles within a roster to help make the show, programme or match card a complete experience for the fans. If WCW didn't have jobbers on their roster or local enhancement talent to work with, then Goldberg would never have become the star and Hall of Famer he is today.

From top to bottom, whether one is the world champion of the show like AJ Styles or Kenny Omega or plays the comedic foil like Heath Slater or Toru Yano. Everyone has a purpose when it comes to the product, even if it is backstage or within the locker room and not in front of the cameras.

Some of them find high praise for their ability as wrestlers or to carry the business, others don't get the same appreciation and love. This one is for the ten underrated players in Wrestling today.

Chase Owens is A Tag Team God!

Bullet Club would not be complete without Chase Owens

New Japan's running formula is to have interesting hard-hitting important contests backed in the undercard by a slew of tag team matches. This is so as to give their main players a break, partnering them with individuals not nearly over enough or rookie enough

Chase Owens is one such character that fills the ranks of the Bullet Club faction, much like Yoshi-Hashi does for CHAOS and Bushi for Los Ingobernables de Japon.

The difference is Owens is such a player that can partner with any other member of his faction for a lengthy tag team run. The result being the same, they'll kill it as a team.

From Kenny Omega to Yujiro Takahashi, to now even Kota Ibushi; Owens has shown the tendency to gel with any of them and create some great chemistry. The instability of these partnerships and his positioning inevitably sees his team on the losing end, with Owens staring at the lights. Yet, underrated he stays simply because he crafts beautiful chemistry with just about anyone. The perfect partner through and through.

