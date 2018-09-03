10 Ways "All In" has changed the pro wrestling landscape.

Chris Jericho shocked the audience by disguising himself as Pentagon Jr. at All In.

The fact of the matter is, when Cody Rhodes asked for his release from WWE, no one thought much of it. While it was somewhat discombobulating that a long-tenured star with a secure position in the world's largest pro wrestling organization would want to quit, the expectations for Cody's career post-WWE were set low.

Other wrestlers have either been fired or asked for their release, and haven't done very well since. Ryback is struggling to remain relevant on the independent scene, ditto for Tenille Dashwood, while CM Punk has had two losing efforts in a row in the UFC. To sum up, leaving WWE is normally seen as a huge backward step in the career of a pro wrestler.

However, Cody has proven all the critics and doubters wrong. He has held titles all over the world, including the NWA heavyweight title that his father wore in decades past. His finances have never been better. It was because of his unexpected financial success that he and his fellow Elite decided to try their hand at promoting.

Wrestlers promoting their own shows is not necessarily new--Jerry Lawler made a career out of it before signing with WWE--but usually, those shows don't contain the kind of world caliber talent that Cody managed to gather. All eyes were upon Chicago, many of them expecting abysmal failure or programming snafus like those that plagued the ECW promotion.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The show went off with very few problems and has garnered praise from every corner of the globe. But how does All In's success change the wrestling landscape? Here are ten ways.

#1.Cody has cemented his status as a top star.

Quite frankly, a lot of folks shook their head and smirked when Cody Rhodes claimed he wasn't being used to his full potential in WWE. After all, numerous other wrestlers had made that claim and then fizzled out into obscurity after they parted ways with the company.

Cody has proven them wrong from the day he started the new phase of his career. By working hard and relentlessly promoting his matches, he has taken the wrestling world by storm.

Winning the NWA heavyweight title from Nick Aldis does more than just put icing on the cake; it cements Cody's legacy as one of the all time greats, much like his father, and it has made the NWA title more relevant than it has been since the sale of JC productions to Ted Turner.

1 / 10 NEXT