3 exciting reasons to watch the All In PPV

All In has been the talk of the independent wrestling scene

It all started in May 2017 when Dave Meltzer commented on Twitter (see below). Cody Rhodes responded positively, and the rest is history. On September 1 2018 Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks will conduct the All In PPV, it has been sold out for months. The show has received an immense following.

Whether you are a fan of independent wrestling or not, this show will be entertaining. Furthermore, it will generate interest for pro wrestling outside WWE.

Nevertheless, WWE need not fear. Firstly, it benefits their shows. Moreover, it proves that WWE could look to improve storylines. Generally, this PPV is good for pro wrestling. Lets look at why fans should be excited.

#3 Marty Scurll vs Kazuchika Okada

Could the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight champion mirror the success of Kenny Omega

Since his debut with Ring of Honor (ROH) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Marty Scurll has progressed exponentially. He has won the ROH Television Championship, and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. His success could lead to WWE. At All In, Scurll will face Kazuchika Okada.

Their match will be entertaining. Perhaps even equal to when Kenny Omega faced Okada. However, in recent events Scurll has been scrutinized. Okada has called him a 'Junior Heavyweight', suggesting he is too small. Nevertheless, Scurll's performances against Jay Lethal could disprove those comments (see video below).

Okada is an excellent talent, and has been a multiple time champion in NJPW. Notwithstanding, Scurll equals his success. Therefore, their match is going to showcase extreme drama. What can we expect? Either way, this match is lucrative for smaller wrestlers. It will prove their worth.

#2 The presence of Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio returned looking in peak condition at the Royal Rumble 2018

Rey Mysterio is synonymous with cruiserweight wrestling. He is perhaps the greatest cruiserweight of all time. He has worked for almost every wrestling promotion, including; WWE, ECW, WCW, NJPW, AAA, and CMLL, to name a few. Mysterio is currently a freelancer.

In 2018 Mysterio has participated in the Royal Rumble and then again in the Greatest Royal Rumble. He performed excellently. It seemed he would return. However, Mysterio has yet to re-sign with WWE. On July 30 2018, it was announced Mysterio will compete at All In.

At All In, The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi (The Golden Elite) face Rey Mysterio, Fenix, and Bandido. This match will afford excellent aerial wrestling. Moreover, it will showcase what Lucha Libre wrestling is all about. In WWE they have 205 Live.

However, nothing compares to what Fenix and Rey Mysterio offer in the ring (see video below). This match will be a future classic.

