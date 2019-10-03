3 Interesting observations from AEW Dynamite (October 2, 2019)

Here are a few interesting observations from the very first episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT

From Jack Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger) joining forces with a possible dominant heel faction to Jon Moxley sabotaging Kenny Omega during the main event of the night, AEW Dynamite's debut on TNT was an extremely interesting start indeed.

A large part of the show's success can be owed to hardcore AEW fans, who made us believe that Professional Wrestling can still be the coolest thing in 2019.

But the episode itself had a lot of major takeaways for the next few weeks as well.

Here are a few interesting observations from the very first televised episode of 'AEW Dynamite':

#3 It set clear boundaries between two distinct heel and babyface factions

Jake Hager has arrived to #AEW and has made a statement! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BEF08qcJi8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019

If there is one thing I really loved in terms of storytelling last night, it was the fact that we got to witness a distinct divide amongst the AEW roster right away.

People have been talking about how the first episode of AEW Dynamite reminded them of WCW Nitro in a lot of similar ways, and factions were a huge stamp back in the day as well.

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson), Hangman Page & Cody Rhodes are clearly the biggest babyfaces and original trademarks of AEW, and their rabid fanbase never ceases to grow.

On the other hand, Chris Jericho, LAX, Jack Hager, Sammy Guevara amongst others seem to be on the other side of the fence in this case.

We might have witnessed the birth of a new heel faction last night, and if the things are looking to go the way they are, we might be in for some entertaining showdowns in the next few weeks.

With the Tag Team Tournament kicking off next week, there are going to separate feuds and subplots along the way, but in the end, a dominant war between two factions might be the show's biggest attraction in the future.

