3 Reasons Why Impact Wrestling is Worth Your Time Again!

Amer Qasim FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 948 // 12 Jul 2018, 23:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Impact Wrestling has repackaged itself yet again...for better this time

Impact Wrestling, formerly known as TNA has had a roller-coaster journey ever since its inception as one of the larger pro-wrestling promotions in the world.

Starting off as a great alternative to the more commercial WWE product, the promotion aimed at providing pro-wrestling fans with a more edgy and exciting program, as compared to the WWE’s ‘watered down’ PG product, at the time.

TNA also offered a roster of younger, exciting athletes who put on noteworthy performances every time they stepped into the ring.

The likes of AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels and Samoa Joe provided the in-ring excitement while seasoned veterans such as Jeff Jarrett and Sting rounded up the well-balanced roster, which hurled the promotion to the No.2 position in the world.

However, ownership issues, departing stars and some really bad overall business decisions made over time resulted in a drop in program quality and a subsequent decline in overall reception towards the promotion.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

Losing out the No. 2 position (to rising promotions such as RoH and NJPW) as well as facing closure several times over the last few years, the promotion somehow managed to keep their boat afloat.

In December 2017, Impact Wrestling made one of its best decisions in recent years by hiring the ingenious Don Callis as its co-executive Vice President, considered to be a very important step by many, in the rebuilding process for the promotion.

Since then Callis (who I might mention has considerable equity with the NJPW leadership) and the team have been making large strides towards re-establishing Impact as one of the top wrestling brands in the world.

Having said that here are three reasons why you should be watching Impact Wrestling again!

#1 Exciting Roster

Rich Swann is the latest in a line of very talented indie stars who have joined the Impact roster

There have been several developments over the last six months towards re-establishing the Impact locker room, the most important of which is the usage of non-exclusive workers.

Impact has tied up with other exciting promotions including Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor and most recently NJPW as well, to build a working relation around the exchange of talent.

This means Impact has a much larger roster to deal with resulting in exciting new feuds that you’d never thought possible.

While the promotion has retained the likes of Impact World Champion Austin Aries, the versatile Eddie Edwards, the charismatic Eli Drake and consistent Knockouts such as Allie and Rosemary, you now also get to see the exciting superstars from other promotions such as Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Taya Valkyrie and The Mack amongst others.