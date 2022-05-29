3 ways Cesaro could debut in All Elite Wrestling

Cesaro, who might soon be known as Claudio Castagnoli again, has remained one of the most underrated performers in pro wrestling.

A skilled wrestler who recently departed WWE, he struggled to grab the proverbial brass ring in Vince McMahon's promotion. While with the company, The Swiss Cyborg was never given the ball to run with it. AEW might be the place to fully showcase a talent like him. So, let's explore 3 ways in which he could debut in the promotion.

#3. A feud with the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament:

Samoa Joe will take on Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Tournament finals.

Cesaro has a personal connection with the Hart Family.

It's a little late to participate in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as we are just a couple of days away from the finals. However, a possible route for the Swiss Superman could be to challenge the winner of the tournament. Whoever the winner may be, Claudio confronting either star could be a great way to introduce him.

#2. Paying homage to his days in Ring of Honor:

Cesaro as Claudio Castagnoli in Ring of Honor

ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham has not appeared in AEW since defeating Dalton Castle at Battle Of The Belts II. The King of Swing hasn't competed in Ring of Honor since 2011. A match between the two in AEW would be great for fans. With both stars touted for their technical wrestling abilities, this could make for a very intriguing matchup.

#1. Cesaro revisiting his feud with Eddie Kingston:

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 All I am going to say is, he doesn't have the balls to come to AEW. All I am going to say is, he doesn't have the balls to come to AEW.

Eddie Kingston had seemingly thrown down the gauntlet with a tweet that many related to the Swiss Cyborg. They have history with each other dating back to their Chikara days. Eddie Kingston is currently in a feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society, but with Double or Nothing approaching, he could be freed up for a fresh rivalry.

As great as The King of Swing is, many believe he is yet to reach his peak. With his phenomenal wrestling talent, he would surely be embraced by the AEW audience. It will be interesting to see if he shows up in the promotion now that he's a free agent.

