3 Wrestling Records That Were Made In 2018

Cody Rhodes Wins NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at All In

The saying that records are meant to be broken has never been truer than in 2018. Throughout the course of the year a number of special moments have taken place that have stood out because they didn't just challenge records but broke them.

Wrestling has always been pushing the envelope of the type of content and offers and fans may have forgotten the records that were set this past year. For instance, Kofi Kingston now holds the record for the most combined days as a tag team champion in WWE history.

There are a number of other records that were set and broken in 2018. which ones were they, who broke or set these records and when did this happen.

Here are 3 wrestling records that made in 2018:

#3 Brock Lesnar's Title Reign

Lesnar continues to add to his record for total aggregate days holding the title which currently stands at 578 days and Counting.

While Brock Lesnar is the current Universal Champion after defeating Braun Strowman for the vacant title at crown jewel. It isn't this reign that is being talked about here. Prior to losing the title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this past August, Lesnar had set a new modern-day record for holding a top title in WWE.

While he didn't break Bruno Sammartino's 4,000 plus day record of holding the world title. He surpassed CM Punk's Championship reign of 434 days which spanned from November 2011 to January of 2013. During his first reign, Lesnar held the title for an impressive 504 days.

