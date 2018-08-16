Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 active masked pro wrestlers you should know about

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
88   //    16 Aug 2018, 18:17 IST

Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio Jr.

These men of mystery are turning heads in the world of pro wrestling.

Wrestlers are only as good as their persona, and the masked superstars have a unique place in the ranks of sports entertainment.

Masks add an air of mystery and enigma, as well as lend a certain supernatural aura to the character. After all, you're no longer seeing a mere mortal wrestler, but a super hero (or villain) come to life right before your very eyes.

From El Santo to Kane, there have been numerous variations on the masked wrestler theme. One fact remains: they are a part of wrestling in the past, the future, and most importantly - the present.

Here are 5 active masked wrestlers all pro wrestling fans should know about.

#1 Delirious

<p>
Delirious

Delirious spent most of the last decade acting as the head trainer at the ROH dojo, a role which he continues in to this day.

In the last several years, he has been wrestling more, especially at prestige events, and his popularity has surged. Don't miss your chance to see him live, as this is the man who influenced an entire generation of wrestlers, including Daniel Bryan and The Undisputed Era.

#2 Kane

<p>
Kane

Even if you're not a WWE fan, you probably know about Kane - the masked wrestler and twenty plus year fixture who was elected Mayor of his home town.

What's amazing is that Kane still gets in the ring, most recently teaming up with Daniel Bryan to win the SmackDown tag team championships.

#3 Rey Mysterio Jr.

Rey Mysterio
619!

Fans went nuts when it was revealed Rey Mysterio Jr. would be a character in the upcoming WWE 2K19 game. This is because the last time a semi-retired wrestler appeared on that game, they also made a WrestleMania appearance (we're looking at you, Sting).

WWE fans would love to see one more run by Rey Mysterio, if his appearance in the Royal Rumble is any indication. But there are rumors he might go to Impact or even NJPW. Wherever he ends up, the wrestling world will be talking about Rey Mysterio for a long time.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
