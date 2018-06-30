5 best WWE Games

WWE Network

WWE also refers to the professional wrestling promotion itself, founded by Jess McMahon and Toots Mondt in 1952 as Capitol Wrestling Corporation Ltd. As of 2018, it is the largest wrestling promotion in the world, holding over 500 events a year, with the roster divided up into various globally traveling brands and is available to about 36 million viewers in more than 150 countries. The company's global headquarters is located in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in major cities across the world. WWE has had its ups and downs. However, it manages to remain popular and relevant each year. The latest influx of superstars are successful and the entertainment is unquestionably still there as well. Fans don't have a huge amount of options as it pertains to mobile software and video games for the WWE. There are many good ones, though. Listed below are the best WWE game for Android.

5. WWE 2K

WWE 2K is one of the older WWE game titles on mobile. It attempts to emulate the system experience. It isn't excessively successful, but it comes closer than almost every other mobile game titles. It includes a respectable roster of wrestlers, a profession mode, training settings, and some unlockable content. In addition, it boasts an internet multiplayer method. However, given its age, we wouldn't recommend buying it for the reason that there probably aren't many people playing it nowadays. It's a vintage game, but it is $7.99 without in-app purchases. Be sure to thoroughly test drive it within the refund time to make certain it works properly on your device.

4. WWE Champions

WWE Champions is a puzzle-fighter cross. It includes a match-three mechanic. You just match three patterns of any type. Doing this may cause your superstar to execute movements. The first one with a depleted health club loses. It's just a little cheesy for a casino game around an entertainment medium about fighting. However, it can execute a good job getting rid of a few moments. Usually, it's one of the easier WWE games.

3. WWE Immortals

WWE Immortals is one of the very most popular WWE game titles. It's from the same developers of Injustice and Mortal Kombat X on mobile. Thus, it offers an extremely similar look and feel. You accumulate various superstars through action. You then choose a few to do three vs three battle. The technicians are simple and finally unsatisfying. However, it can feel much better than most other video games in this space.

2. WWE Supercard

WWE SuperCard is another popular WWE game. This one is a card collecting title. You collect up to 150 WWE superstars. You choose a few and they fight in the ring. Some of its other features include online PvP, a royal rumble featuring up to 15 of your cards, a wild mode, and more. It's the least action-packed of the games we've listed so far. However, it's still rather enjoyable for some.

1.WWE Tap Mania

WWE Tap Mania is a WWE game by SEGA. It features card collecting mechanics and cartoon graphics. The mechanics are easy enough to learn. Unlockable characters are also upgradeable. It even features voice overs from Michael Cole and Corey Graves. It is a sim more than anything. Your characters fight even while the phone is off. Thus, it doesn't take a whole lot to play this one. It's also a freemium game so expect the usual pitfalls when it comes to that.