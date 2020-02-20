5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (February 19, 2020)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Cody jumped off a Steel Cage at the end of the episode!

From Cody and Wardlow's Steel Cage main event to Jon Moxley's stiff contest against a debuting Jeff Cobb, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

On the Road to AEW Revolution, the company's weekly content saw an upsurge in momentum this week as the in-ring performers made up for an action-packed episode of Dynamite.

The show was worth sticking around for the last two bouts of the night and especially the closing moments of the episode.

Here are the 5 Biggest News Stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (February 19, 2020).

#5: Matt Jackson scored a big win for The Young Bucks in a well-executed Tag Team Battle Royal Match

The show opened with a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the next challengers for the AEW World Tag Titles at Revolution.

Battle Royal Matches can be very messy in terms of structure, but AEW just delivered one of the best Battle Royal bouts we have seen in a while.

Not only was it entertaining, but several stories kept popping up during various sequences of the match.

The Dark Order had a looming presence throughout most of it. Even Luchasaurus and Best Friends (w/ Orange Cassidy) had their big moments during the bout.

Advertisement

Santana & Ortiz played it smart by entering the ring right when the other teams seemed a little exhausted. The Young Bucks were the favorites going into this week's episode, but Nick Jackson was eliminated at a relatively earlier stage of the match.

In the end, Matt Jackson overcame the odds by outsmarting Santana & Ortiz of The Inner Circle. Despite Sammy Guevara's ringside presence, the lone Buck picked up the victory at the end.

This victory also set the tone for Kenny Omega and Adam Page's title defense later on in the night.

1 / 5 NEXT