5 Impact Wrestling Stars Fans Would Love To See In All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is off to a fantastic start with one show under their belt, but already the fans are getting behind it in incredibly inspiring fashion, and it's clear the future is very, very bright for AEW. They move to TNT for weekly programming later in the year, and that will be a big test to see how much staying power the company actually has, and with the roster they've assembled, we've got great confidence in them.

However, you can never have too much of a good thing, and with so many great performers out there, AEW have the very best and brightest lined up waiting to bust open their door. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we take a look at Impact Wrestling, and 5 stars from that great promotion that we'd love to see in All Elite Wrestling, whether it be in 2019 or in future years.

#5 Sami Callihan

While a lot of the performers on this list are here purely because of their in-ring work and possible matchups in AEW, but while Sami is a great performer, it's the character work that we love about him so much. The Death Machine has been tearing it up in Impact and MLW for quite some time now, and with AEW collecting quite a good hardcore roster (Havoc, Janela, Moxley, Allin, etc.), he'd be perfect for the roster. Sami has signed a deal with Impact until at least 2020, but following that, AEW is the perfect home for him.

But like everyone on that list, Calihan has much more to offer, and whether he comes on his own or with Dave & Jake Crist as oVe, he'd be a great addition to a flourishing AEW roster. He's got history with Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela and most importantly Jon Moxley, and seeing him in such a creative environment would elevate his game further, so he can show the world just why WWE was foolish for letting him go.

