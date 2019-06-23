×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Impact Wrestling Stars Fans Would Love To See In All Elite Wrestling

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Feature
436   //    23 Jun 2019, 09:55 IST

Image result for impact wrestling logo

All Elite Wrestling is off to a fantastic start with one show under their belt, but already the fans are getting behind it in incredibly inspiring fashion, and it's clear the future is very, very bright for AEW. They move to TNT for weekly programming later in the year, and that will be a big test to see how much staying power the company actually has, and with the roster they've assembled, we've got great confidence in them.

However, you can never have too much of a good thing, and with so many great performers out there, AEW have the very best and brightest lined up waiting to bust open their door. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we take a look at Impact Wrestling, and 5 stars from that great promotion that we'd love to see in All Elite Wrestling, whether it be in 2019 or in future years.

#5 Sami Callihan

Image result for sami callihan

While a lot of the performers on this list are here purely because of their in-ring work and possible matchups in AEW, but while Sami is a great performer, it's the character work that we love about him so much. The Death Machine has been tearing it up in Impact and MLW for quite some time now, and with AEW collecting quite a good hardcore roster (Havoc, Janela, Moxley, Allin, etc.), he'd be perfect for the roster. Sami has signed a deal with Impact until at least 2020, but following that, AEW is the perfect home for him.

But like everyone on that list, Calihan has much more to offer, and whether he comes on his own or with Dave & Jake Crist as oVe, he'd be a great addition to a flourishing AEW roster. He's got history with Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela and most importantly Jon Moxley, and seeing him in such a creative environment would elevate his game further, so he can show the world just why WWE was foolish for letting him go.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Brian Cage
Advertisement
All Elite Wrestling News: Company signs former Impact Wrestling Champion
RELATED STORY
7 Wrestlers you'll never see in All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
The elite business of Pro Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Predicting the result of every match at All Elite Wrestling: Fyter Fest 
RELATED STORY
5 indie opponents we'd love to see for the newly christened Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
Rating the 5 best wrestling matches so far in 2019
RELATED STORY
10 Things WWE must do to defeat the challenge of All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
All Elite Wrestling News: The Elite confirm 'All In 2' returning to Chicago
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best options to be the first ever All Elite Wrestling Heavyweight Champion
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Ric Flair talks about the launch of All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us