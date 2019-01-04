5 Independent Stars that AEW should sign

Okada is the longest-reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion

Well, the cat is finally out of the bag. After months and months of anticipation and soft teases, Cody, The Young Bucks, and Hangman finally revealed they are going to start a new wrestling promotion called ' All Elite Wrestling' and they will be putting on a show under the AEW banner called ' Double or Nothing,' the sequel to the hugely popular ' ALL IN ' event held last year. The announcement was made at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve on their YouTube show ' Being the Elite'. This piece of news has created a huge storm in the wrestling business where many feel that this promotion is going to be WWE's biggest competitor in North America since the closure of WCW.

The promotion is funded by Tony Khan, son of Billionaire Shahid Khan, who owns the NFL team, Jacksonville Jaguars. The Elite has also announced that they will reveal further details about the promotion on 8th January at the TIA Bank Field Arena, which is the home ground of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The promotion also announced that Cody and The Young Bucks will be serving Executive Vice President while the other members of ' Being the Elite' will have a backstage agent role in the promotion.

With a lot of independent wrestlers becoming free agents in the new year, AEW will be closely looking to scout the best talent for their promotion in order to secure a big-time TV deal. As per reports, the company is reportedly in talks with a few WWE Superstars who have expressed their desire to sign with the promotion. With the backing of a billionaire like Tony Khan, money doesn't seem to a problem for AEW and the promotion is expected to make huge-money offers to the top stars in the independent circuit.

Here are the five independent stars that AEW should sign:

#5 Jimmy Havoc

Havoc is a British Wrestling Legend

One of the biggest names on the British independent circuit, Jimmy Havoc brings with him a brand of wrestling that is slowly fading. Havoc is one of the best hardcore wrestlers on the planet. A cursory glance at the some of Havoc's matches will give you an idea of how much punishment and brutality that this man has endured over the years. He started his wrestling career in 2004 in NWA UK Hammerlock along with Zack Sabre Jr. and Finn Balor.

Havoc has won numerous championships all across the globe and is the longest reigning Progress World Champion. He currently plies his trade in Major League Wrestling, Progress, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Defiant Wrestling, where he is the promotion's reigning Hardcore Champion. Having Havoc in its ranks will give AEW a huge advantage in UK market as he is one of the most recognized British wrestlers on the planet right now.

Havoc is also one of the few remaining wrestlers who thrive in death-defying, hardcore speculations and have a personna that is creepy and terrifying at the see time. Havoc will be a valuable addition to the AEW roster and signing him could help the promotion to break into the UK market in a big way.

