5 indie opponents we'd love to see for the newly christened Jon Moxley

Dean Ambrose

After months of speculation regarding Dean Ambrose's WWE exit and whether it's a work or not, the twitter account belonging to Jon Moxley, the former alias of Ambrose dropped a trailer that seemed to hint he will indeed be staying in wrestling.

Already, people have come out with speculation regarding what it means, but either way, if Moxley is indeed on his way back to the independent wrestling scene, there are plenty of opponents we'd love to see him battle.

The rumour mill has linked him to AEW quite a lot over the past few months, and the trailer even has dice in it, with the faces reading 2 and 5 (Double or Nothing takes place on May 25th, but read into that what you will), so it's safe to say that he's about to make a big splash.

Whether he's AEW bound or not, Moxley is seemingly back on the independent wrestling scene, and with that in mind, here are 5 opponents that we need to see him wrestle upon his return.

#5 MJF

Despite his relatively young age, MJF is already one of the biggest names on the independent wrestling scene today, and given how quickly he's rising through the ranks, a big match against Jon Moxley would be a great test for him.

MJF may be rising because of his fantastic character work, but as we've seen in companies like CZW and MLW, he's a great performer, and an apt death match performer, so this is a great option for Moxley, and AEW if that is where he will sign.

Ultimately, this is one that people may not want to see, but you can't deny that Maxwell Jacob Freidman is a rising star in the wrestling business, and if AEW are to push him hard, they need to put him up against big stars, so this is a very real possibility.

