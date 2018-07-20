5 Matches that Could Steal the Show at Slammiversary 2018

This will be the 16th event under the Slammiversary chronology

Impact Wrestling will be presenting its biggest pay-per-view of the year, Slammiversary, this coming Sunday i.e. July 22nd, from the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This is basically Impact Wrestling's equivalent of Wrestlemania.

This will be the first major PPV event under the new management led by Scott D'Amore and Don Callis. The buzz for Slammiversary 2018 is palpable as the event has already officially sold out.

Impact Wrestling has generated a lot of praises recently for their cohesive storytelling and impeccable in-ring action.

There are high expectations from fans regarding the PPV, and Impact Wrestling will leave no stone unturned to deliver a decent show. There are eight matches set for the PPV, including the three Championship matches.

There has been a great influx of talent recently in Impact Wrestling, and each Superstar will look to set its best foot forward. Fans can't wait to see what the show entails. In this article, we will look at the five matches which could steal the show this coming Sunday.

Honorary Mention: Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer (House of Hardcore Rules Match)

#5 LAX vs OGz (5150 Street Fight)

LAX (Ortiz and Santana) are the reigning Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Champions

The Latin American Xchange faction will go through a civil war of sorts, as the young guns, Ortiz and Santana, led by Konnan will go up against the original members of the LAX, Homicide and Hernandez, with King accompanying them.

The match will be contested in a 5150 Street Fight format. All these Superstars will definitely go all out in putting on a good entertaining match for the fans, disregarding their personal safety. The match will be highly barbaric and violent at times, full of surreal moments and some insane spots.

It will be interesting to see where Diamante falls into all of this, as she hasn't really sided with anyone yet. Maybe, she will factor into the match in some way or the other. This is definitely a match worth checking out for fans of extreme wrestling.

