×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Non-WWE Wrestlers to watch out for in 2019

Sanjay Dutta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
265   //    05 Jul 2019, 11:16 IST

MJF with Cody and Frankie Kazarian
MJF with Cody and Frankie Kazarian

2019 has been a great year for professional wrestling. The introduction of All Elite Wrestling seems to have infused new life into a business which has been dominated by WWE for the last two decades.

From AEW making huge waves with every passing day to promotions like IMPACT, ROH and MLW putting on quality shows on a weekly basis, there hasn't been a better time to be a wrestling fan. In addition to all of that, NJPW has been making huge inroads outside of its home base by holding events in The UK, Australia, and The US.

With so much wrestling happening around the world, there have a few stars who have caught the attention of wrestling fans worldwide.

We have already seen Superstars like Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Marty Scrull and Kazuchika Okada achieve superstardom and prove that you don't have to be WWE Superstar in order to succeed in the wrestling business. 

Here are five non-WWE wrestlers whom you need to watch out for in 2019: 

#5 Dalton Castle

He signed with ROH in 2013 and has been a staple of the promotion ever since
He signed with ROH in 2013 and has been a staple of the promotion ever since

One of the charismatic Superstars in Ring of Honor, Dalton Castle is a former ROH World Champion. Castle started his wrestling journey in 2009 in Rochester, New York in a promotion called Next Era Wrestling.

Castle has also worked for promotions like Chikara and TNA/IMPACT. He signed with ROH in 2013 and has been a staple of the promotion ever since.

Castle defeated Cody at Final Battle 2017 to capture the ROH World Championship. He would hold onto the title for the next six months before dropping it to Jay Lethal in July 2018. Castle suffered a series of major injuries while he was the ROH World Champion which was one of the major reasons why he dropped the title to Lethal.

Advertisement

Castle lost to RUSH in a matter of seconds at the G1 SuperCard at Madison Square Garden in April. After the match, Castle turned heel by attacking his Boys (two masked men who accompany Castle to the ring during his matches).

Castle's character of a flamboyant showman is reminiscent of Superstars of yesteryears like Ric Flair and Gorgeous George.

With several big names like Cody, SCU and The Young Bucks leaving ROH, we expect to see more of Dalton Castle on ROH TV.

Castle is one of those Superstars who has a great character and is an equally adept in-ring performer, a quality rarely seen in today's generation.



1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Ring of Honor Tessa Blanchard Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF)
Advertisement
Exclusive: Interview with former ROH Champion Jay Lethal
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Rush talks about bringing Los Igobernables to Ring of Honor
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: "Papa Buck" Matthew Lee Massie on The Young Bucks, The Elite and more
RELATED STORY
10 Best Clotheslines in Pro Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Bandido talks about New Japan Pro Wrestling and which promotion he's not interested in
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Former WWE Superstar discusses his time with WWE and ROH
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers We'd love to see Jon Moxley face at AEW Fight for the Fallen 
RELATED STORY
7 Great women wrestlers WWE needs to sign
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Gail Kim talks "Rebellion," Tessa Blanchard & the Toronto Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
4 Wrestlers who can make or break AEW 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us