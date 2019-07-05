5 Non-WWE Wrestlers to watch out for in 2019

MJF with Cody and Frankie Kazarian

2019 has been a great year for professional wrestling. The introduction of All Elite Wrestling seems to have infused new life into a business which has been dominated by WWE for the last two decades.

From AEW making huge waves with every passing day to promotions like IMPACT, ROH and MLW putting on quality shows on a weekly basis, there hasn't been a better time to be a wrestling fan. In addition to all of that, NJPW has been making huge inroads outside of its home base by holding events in The UK, Australia, and The US.

With so much wrestling happening around the world, there have a few stars who have caught the attention of wrestling fans worldwide.

We have already seen Superstars like Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Marty Scrull and Kazuchika Okada achieve superstardom and prove that you don't have to be WWE Superstar in order to succeed in the wrestling business.

Here are five non-WWE wrestlers whom you need to watch out for in 2019:

#5 Dalton Castle

He signed with ROH in 2013 and has been a staple of the promotion ever since

One of the charismatic Superstars in Ring of Honor, Dalton Castle is a former ROH World Champion. Castle started his wrestling journey in 2009 in Rochester, New York in a promotion called Next Era Wrestling.

Castle has also worked for promotions like Chikara and TNA/IMPACT. He signed with ROH in 2013 and has been a staple of the promotion ever since.

Castle defeated Cody at Final Battle 2017 to capture the ROH World Championship. He would hold onto the title for the next six months before dropping it to Jay Lethal in July 2018. Castle suffered a series of major injuries while he was the ROH World Champion which was one of the major reasons why he dropped the title to Lethal.

Castle lost to RUSH in a matter of seconds at the G1 SuperCard at Madison Square Garden in April. After the match, Castle turned heel by attacking his Boys (two masked men who accompany Castle to the ring during his matches).

Castle's character of a flamboyant showman is reminiscent of Superstars of yesteryears like Ric Flair and Gorgeous George.

With several big names like Cody, SCU and The Young Bucks leaving ROH, we expect to see more of Dalton Castle on ROH TV.

Castle is one of those Superstars who has a great character and is an equally adept in-ring performer, a quality rarely seen in today's generation.

