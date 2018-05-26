5 of the best wrestlers who have never appeared on RAW or Smackdown

New Japan Wrestling's Kenny Omega

Working for the WWE is a dream come true for many professional wrestlers. Despite the many -- often warranted -- criticisms of WWE's product, the fact remains that they are the largest sports entertainment company in the business.

Most wrestlers wish to work for the WWE for several reasons. One, the financial compensation is often much greater than what they can earn in other promotions. Two, the WWE offers the greatest, most widely watched exposure that the wrestling world has. And three, many of today's generation of wrestlers grew up watching the WWE in their youth, and thus joining the company has been a lifelong dream.

However, this isn't to say that WWE has ALL of the best wrestlers under contract. In fact, many of the top talents in the world today have never appeared on their television programs, even if -- like Kenny Omega, pictured above -- they had developmental contracts or did one-off gigs for the company.

Here are five of the best wrestlers alive who have never appeared on Raw or Smackdown.

The American Wolves

Davey Richards and Diehard Eddie Edwards are, quite simply, breathtaking to behold. Their phenomenal speed, supreme knowledge of wrestling psychology, and seemingly endless repertoire of moves put them at or near the top of great wrestlers.

The duo have been working for GFW of late, but have also appeared for ROH and various other promotions.

Why they haven't shown up on WWE television: The main reason is the Wolves appreciate creative control and artistic integrity. They are allowed to wrestle matches the way they want, whereas if they joined the WWE there would be interference from management. Also, the pair are on the smaller side for WWE performers, with the exception of 205 Live.