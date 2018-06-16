5 Reasons CM Punk should return to wrestling, and 5 he shouldn't

After his second MMA loss, many are questioning what CM Punk's next move will be. Should he return to wrestling?

He's a celebrated wrestler, an MMA competitor, and he's known to drop verbal 'pipe bombs' on the unsuspecting.

He's CM Punk, a man who seems swathed in controversy almost constantly. Whether it's his surprising career moves, his social media rants, or his insistence that he is the best in the world, CM Punk certainly keeps the attention focused on him.

Punk recently began an MMA career--or tried to. His second straight loss against an opponent many consider a mediocre fighter at best has fans questioning if this is the right arena for him to compete in. Is a return to pro wrestling in order?

Here are five reasons why he should return to wrestling, and five he should just pack it in.

Should Return: MMA hasn't panned out for him

Let's deal with the Elephant in the room first; CM Punk is 0-2 in his MMA career, and Dana White picked the lightest competition for him possible in the second bout. An MMA career just isn't in the cards for Punk, given his age and lack of combat sports experience.

On the other hand, he could still have a good three to five year run in pro wrestling, or longer if he decides to become a part-timer like Lesnar or Undertaker. The money is still there to be made in wrestling, if Punk is willing.