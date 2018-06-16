Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Reasons CM Punk should return to wrestling, and 5 he shouldn't

After his second MMA loss, many are questioning what CM Punk's next move will be. Should he return to wrestling?

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 13:40 IST
68

<p>

He's a celebrated wrestler, an MMA competitor, and he's known to drop verbal 'pipe bombs' on the unsuspecting.

He's CM Punk, a man who seems swathed in controversy almost constantly. Whether it's his surprising career moves, his social media rants, or his insistence that he is the best in the world, CM Punk certainly keeps the attention focused on him.

Punk recently began an MMA career--or tried to. His second straight loss against an opponent many consider a mediocre fighter at best has fans questioning if this is the right arena for him to compete in. Is a return to pro wrestling in order?

Here are five reasons why he should return to wrestling, and five he should just pack it in.

Should Return: MMA hasn't panned out for him

<p>

Let's deal with the Elephant in the room first; CM Punk is 0-2 in his MMA career, and Dana White picked the lightest competition for him possible in the second bout. An MMA career just isn't in the cards for Punk, given his age and lack of combat sports experience.

On the other hand, he could still have a good three to five year run in pro wrestling, or longer if he decides to become a part-timer like Lesnar or Undertaker. The money is still there to be made in wrestling, if Punk is willing.


Page 1 of 10 Next
Wrestlemania 34 CM Punk
Wrestlemania 34: Who will win, who should win, and what...
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 34: The highs, the lows, and what it means...
RELATED STORY
Top 15 Matches of WrestleMania 34 Weekend
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Roman Reigns should be the WWE Universal...
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars that The Undertaker should face...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 things that Wrestling fans are tired of hearing
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons you should watch Lucha Underground
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who sabotaged their own careers.
RELATED STORY
10 of the Most Controversial Incidents in Pro Wrestling...
RELATED STORY
Being The Elite is the future of pro wrestling storytelling
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us